Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 25, 2020, 1:57 PM
Update to OnePlus 8 5G series includes green-tint fix, camera and connectivity improvements
Last week, OnePlus released the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro in Europe and the phones will be released in the states on April 29th. But that hasn't stopped the company from disseminating some promised updates that contain bug fixes, camera enhancements, and some all-around optimizations for the firm's latest devices. Usually, OnePlus announces these updates in its forum but this time there was no such post left by the company. Instead, Android Police spotted the OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro and the 10.5.4 update for the OnePlus 8.

The changelist in the update for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes increased touch sensitivity for the edge of the screen and the optimization of some unmentioned screen effect. The latter could be related to the green-tint issue that we mentioned a couple of days ago. And the former helps a bit with a problem that afflicts many phones with curved screens. This issue might be why a growing number of consumers are simply happy with a flat-screen for their phones. After OxygenOS 10.5.5 is installed, owners of the device might notice the "improved system stability."


The update also has something for the camera system as it improves the white balance and focus accuracy in low-light environments; it also enhances the smoothness and stability of the camera and the UI. The Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity of the handset is improved by the update, which is rolling out as we write this. The update for the OnePlus 8 includes the fix for the green-tint on the display, the improved system stability, and the same camera and connectivity improvements made for the more premium OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is available from OnePlus.com in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green for $999 with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at $799 with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green. Meanwhile, T-Mobile will be launching its OnePlus 8 on April 29th. At $699, it's $100 cheaper than the model sold by OnePlus on its own site, but T-Mobile's version comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

Verizon is selling its variant of the phone which it calls the OnePlus 8 5G UW. Priced at $799, this model is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage and will be offered in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black on April 29. The UW stands for Ultra Wide Band which means that the device will work on the carrier's zippy mmWave 5G network.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
$1119 OnePlus 8 on
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
$1599 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

