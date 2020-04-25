Update to OnePlus 8 5G series includes green-tint fix, camera and connectivity improvements







The changelist in the update for the OnePlus 8 Pro includes increased touch sensitivity for the edge of the screen and the optimization of some unmentioned screen effect. The latter could be related to the green-tint issue that we mentioned a couple of days ago . And the former helps a bit with a problem that afflicts many phones with curved screens. This issue might be why a growing number of consumers are simply happy with a flat-screen for their phones. After OxygenOS 10.5.5 is installed, owners of the device might notice the "improved system stability."









The update also has something for the camera system as it improves the white balance and focus accuracy in low-light environments; it also enhances the smoothness and stability of the camera and the UI. The Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity of the handset is improved by the update, which is rolling out as we write this. The update for the OnePlus 8 includes the fix for the green-tint on the display, the improved system stability, and the same camera and connectivity improvements made for the more premium OnePlus 8 Pro.







The OnePlus 8 Pro is available from OnePlus.com in Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacial Green for $999 with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 8 is priced at $799 with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. It is offered in Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green. Meanwhile, T-Mobile will be launching its OnePlus 8 on April 29th. At $699, it's $100 cheaper than the model sold by OnePlus on its own site, but T-Mobile's version comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage.





Verizon is selling its variant of the phone which it calls the OnePlus 8 5G UW. Priced at $799, this model is equipped with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage and will be offered in Verizon-exclusive Polar Silver or Onyx Black on April 29. The UW stands for Ultra Wide Band which means that the device will work on the carrier's zippy mmWave 5G network.

