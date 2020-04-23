Articles Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 battery life testing complete: excellent all around, 90Hz vs 60Hz results

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Apr 23, 2020, 10:00 AM
OnePlus 8 battery life testing complete: excellent all around, 90Hz vs 60Hz results
How good is the battery life on the OnePlus 8?

We have been using the new OnePlus 8 in the past week and our battery test is now complete. And good news is that the phone performs very well across all of our battery tests and most importantly, using it in the higher refresh rate 90Hz mode is not a huge drain on the battery.

The OnePlus 8 battery capacity is 4300 mAh, a big improvement over the 3800 mAh battery cell on the OnePlus 7T from last year.

Let's take a look at the detailed battery life results for the OnePlus 8 below.

Disclaimer: All of the phones are tested at the same brightness level to ensure an equal playing field.

Browsing Test: 60Hz vs 90Hz



First and most interesting, we start with our browsing test. We have run it a few times to ensure the results are right and it reveals something interesting: unlike the Galaxy S20 series (we have tested the Exynos models), using the OnePlus 8 in the higher refresh rate mode is not a huge drain on the battery. There is a difference, though.

When simulating browsing in the 60Hz mode, the OnePlus 8 battery life stood at 12 hours and 15 minutes. When we performed the same test with the 90Hz option enabled, the battery score dropped to 11 hours and 9 minutes. Battery testing is not quite an exact science, so there is a margin of error of a few minutes, but still, we can quite confidently say that when using the phone in 90Hz, battery life decreases by less than 10%.

Contrast this with the Galaxy S20 series that use an even higher refresh rate, 120Hz, yet still battery life drops by 20% to 25% on the Galaxy S20 Ultra in that mode, and by more than 30% on the S20 and S20+.

You can also see the battery life on the popular iPhone 11 series in the chart. Those phones only run at 60 Hertz, and don't have a higher refresh rate option.

YouTube Video Streaming



Next up, we test the OnePlus 8 battery life when streaming YouTube videos, something that so many people do.

This is a different kind of a load than just browsing the web.

How does it perform in this test? It's an improvement over the OnePlus 7T. The OnePlus 8 scored 9 hours and 37 minutes of continuous YouTube video playback, compared to 8 hours and 32 minutes under the same conditions on the OnePlus 7T.

In fact, the OnePlus 7T beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max in this test, but falls about an hour short of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

3D Gaming



Finally, we test battery life when using the phone for 3D Gaming. We use some of the most demanding games out there, the type of Asphalt, Call of Duty, Minecraft and so on, but we don't play them at maximum intensity.

How does the OnePlus 8 battery perform for gaming?

Well, quite amazing actually! The phone scored the highest of all 2020 flagships that we have tested so far with a score of 10 hours and 16 minutes. In this test, it beats the iPhone 11 Pro Max and it also beats the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Good showing!


Final Words 



While you have the OnePlus 8 Pro with its 120Hz screen and better camera, the OnePlus 8 is the phone that strikes the best balance between value and features. It's a wickedly fast phone, and now we know that its battery life is also rock solid.

Meanwhile, don't hesitate to let us know your experience with the OnePlus 8 and its battery life in the comments below.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
$1119 OnePlus 8 on
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless