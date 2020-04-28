OnePlus 8 Pro users report issues with Verizon's network
On the OnePlus forums, many users have reported that the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro doesn't appear to be fully compatible with Verizon's network, with calls or text messages not working for many, while mobile data and text messaging (SMS) working for some.
Verizon support agents are reportedly saying that OnePlus needs to send over a list of identification numbers (IMEIs) of unlocked OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro models to Verizon, suggesting that this isn't a software issue, and could be resolved without requiring software updates.
A statement by OnePlus on the matter says that the "OnePlus 8 series open market phones in North America will not be compatible with Verizon until June at the latest. The OnePlus 8 purchased through Verizon will be certified immediately."
The 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's newest flagship, launched on April 21st, a week after its announcement. It boasts a 6.8-inch display, 8 GB of RAM and the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 at a price of $899.