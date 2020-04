OnePlus 8 Pro users report screen tint issues similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users who had the Exynos version of the smartphone recently reported a bug that caused their screens to show a slight green glow, likely caused by a software update, which Samsung promptly removed. Yesterday, we reported that Samsung began rolling out a new update that fixed the issue with the $1,400 flagship.Now, users of the $700 OnePlus 8 Pro, which, perhaps not coincidentally also uses a 120-hertz Samsung AMOLED display, have taken to Reddit and the OnePlus forums to report a very similar issue. If the claims are correct, when the display is set at 120 Hz, and the brightness is lowered, the screen is showing inconsistent colorization. One user says the edges appear darker than the rest of the display, while another says a green "smudge" shows on the top left of their display, making black appear slightly green.Some users claim it's not that noticeable, while others say a similar issue was previously present on the OnePlus 7T . DC Dimming, a OnePlus feature that lowers the power the display uses at lower brightness, reportedly fixes the issue for some, when turned on.In any case, the similarities between this and what Galaxy S20 Ultra users experienced are significant, and it's likely that we will see OnePlus fixing the issue in a future update, like Samsung did.The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's newest and most expensive phone, costing $200 more than the previous OnePlus 7 Pro, at $899. Despite the price being high for what was once a mid-range smartphone brand, it still features impressive specs, and its 120-hertz 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display is one of them. It also packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and an overkill of RAM, at 8 gigabytes.