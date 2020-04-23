Samsung Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro users report screen tint issues similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 23, 2020, 7:29 AM
OnePlus 8 Pro users report screen tint issues similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users who had the Exynos version of the smartphone recently reported a bug that caused their screens to show a slight green glow, likely caused by a software update, which Samsung promptly removed. Yesterday, we reported that Samsung began rolling out a new update that fixed the issue with the $1,400 flagship.

Now, users of the $700 OnePlus 8 Pro, which, perhaps not coincidentally also uses a 120-hertz Samsung AMOLED display, have taken to Reddit and the OnePlus forums to report a very similar issue. If the claims are correct, when the display is set at 120 Hz, and the brightness is lowered, the screen is showing inconsistent colorization. One user says the edges appear darker than the rest of the display, while another says a green "smudge" shows on the top left of their display, making black appear slightly green.

Some users claim it's not that noticeable, while others say a similar issue was previously present on the OnePlus 7T. DC Dimming, a OnePlus feature that lowers the power the display uses at lower brightness, reportedly fixes the issue for some, when turned on.

In any case, the similarities between this and what Galaxy S20 Ultra users experienced are significant, and it's likely that we will see OnePlus fixing the issue in a future update, like Samsung did.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's newest and most expensive phone, costing $200 more than the previous OnePlus 7 Pro, at $899. Despite the price being high for what was once a mid-range smartphone brand, it still features impressive specs, and its 120-hertz 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display is one of them. It also packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and an overkill of RAM, at 8 gigabytes.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 6 Reviews
$1215 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1150 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
$1499 OnePlus 8 Pro on
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
Camera comparison: OnePlus 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Pixel 4
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: should you upgrade?
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
Top analyst says 2020 5G Apple iPhones are running late; iPhone SE pre-orders top estimates
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
The Xperia 5 ii 5G looks gorgeous in these new renders
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Apple has reportedly delayed the Mini-LED 5G iPad Pro until early 2021
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
T-Mobile brings back one of its most popular deals for both new and existing customers
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless