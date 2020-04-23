OnePlus 8 Pro users report screen tint issues similar to the Galaxy S20 Ultra
Some users claim it's not that noticeable, while others say a similar issue was previously present on the OnePlus 7T. DC Dimming, a OnePlus feature that lowers the power the display uses at lower brightness, reportedly fixes the issue for some, when turned on.
In any case, the similarities between this and what Galaxy S20 Ultra users experienced are significant, and it's likely that we will see OnePlus fixing the issue in a future update, like Samsung did.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's newest and most expensive phone, costing $200 more than the previous OnePlus 7 Pro, at $899. Despite the price being high for what was once a mid-range smartphone brand, it still features impressive specs, and its 120-hertz 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display is one of them. It also packs Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 865 processor and an overkill of RAM, at 8 gigabytes.