Some OnePlus 8 Pro 5G screens reportedly have a hardware issue

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 03, 2020, 12:25 PM
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have had a rocky start. An update sent to both phones prior to the April 29th U.S. launch (the phones were released in Europe on April 21st) corrected an issue that caused the screen to show a green-tint. The same problem afflicted the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra following a software update. But as some OnePlus 8 Pro buyers are finding out, not all problems affecting the handset's display can be fixed with a software update.

A few days ago, the OnePlus forum contained a post about a problem with the OnePlus 8 Pro screen. Dark scenes in videos appeared pixelated and "crushed" which is why the issue is called the "Black Crush." One OnePlus forum member said that this was a huge problem and a known issue. He wrote that it probably would be fixed with an update this month. However, this might not be the case. According to a post on Reddit, a OnePlus 8 Pro user spoke with OnePlus customer service via chat and shared a screenshot that he claims is from that "conversation."


The screenshot, if legit, reveals that OnePlus is labeling the "Black Crush" a hardware issue and gave the device owner three options: send the device to the service center to be repaired, return the device for a refund, or go to the OnePlus website and request a replacement device. Keep in mind that OnePlus has yet to make an official statement related to the "Black Crush."


The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company's top-of-the-line flagship for the first half of the year and is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3168 resolution resulting in an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform and comes with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. On the back you'll find a 48MP camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. There is a front-facing16MP punch-hole selfie snapper and the whole shebang is powered by a 4510mAh battery that charges quickly with the included Warp Charge 30T charging brick. Color options are Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, and Onyx Black. The device can be purchased from OnePlus for $999.

