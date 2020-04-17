The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G get their first software update before they're even released
One such goodie pack is actually rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G as we speak, even though the handsets haven't been technically released yet. For the time being, only a small batch of units is out in the wild, as reviewers continue to assess the real-life performance of those stunning displays and very interesting camera systems before casting their verdicts, but shipments to regular users are scheduled to begin in just a few days across the old continent.
Stateside, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouses are only slated for an April 29 rollout, but a few lucky early adopters will undoubtedly be able to get their hands on these bad boys way before that date after claiming a special "launch day bundle" yesterday, April 15. When that happens, expect to be prompted to install the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update during your initial device setup process.
As you can imagine, this is largely focused on subtle improvements of general things like system stability and performance optimizations across specific areas like the camera shooting experience and fingerprint unlocking. OnePlus is also trying to make sure its hot new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will work flawlessly when paired with the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, but somewhat disappointingly, this update still doesn't include Google's April security patches.
Other small but potentially notable things improved before the actual release of the two phones include the back gesture "experience", the animation effect and interaction "experience", and network data transmission performance and stability. As far as all-new features go, Live Caption, video filter, and a double-tap method to wake up the lockscreen in ambient display mode are probably worth a quick mention.