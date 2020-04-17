The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G get their first software update before they're even released









Stateside, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouses are only slated for an April 29 rollout, but a few lucky early adopters will undoubtedly be able to get their hands on these bad boys way before that date after claiming a special "launch day bundle" yesterday, April 15. When that happens, expect to be prompted to install the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update during your initial device setup process.





As you can imagine, this is largely focused on subtle improvements of general things like system stability and performance optimizations across specific areas like the camera shooting experience and fingerprint unlocking. OnePlus is also trying to make sure its hot new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will work flawlessly when paired with the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, but somewhat disappointingly, this update still doesn't include Google's April security patches.





Other small but potentially notable things improved before the actual release of the two phones include the back gesture "experience", the animation effect and interaction "experience", and network data transmission performance and stability. As far as all-new features go, Live Caption , video filter, and a double-tap method to wake up the lockscreen in ambient display mode are probably worth a quick mention.





On the bright side, you can also expect a number of small yet important updates delivered to the two high-end smartphones within weeks of their commercial debut based on the company's M.O. from previous years.