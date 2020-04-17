Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G get their first software update before they're even released

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 17, 2020, 4:44 AM
There are plenty of reasons to get excited about the 5G-enabled OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro (including the fact both devices come with 5G connectivity as standard), but if history is any indication, the software might be less than perfect out of the box. 

On the bright side, you can also expect a number of small yet important updates delivered to the two high-end smartphones within weeks of their commercial debut based on the company's M.O. from previous years.

One such goodie pack is actually rolling out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G as we speak, even though the handsets haven't been technically released yet. For the time being, only a small batch of units is out in the wild, as reviewers continue to assess the real-life performance of those stunning displays and very interesting camera systems before casting their verdicts, but shipments to regular users are scheduled to begin in just a few days across the old continent.

Stateside, the Snapdragon 865 powerhouses are only slated for an April 29 rollout, but a few lucky early adopters will undoubtedly be able to get their hands on these bad boys way before that date after claiming a special "launch day bundle" yesterday, April 15. When that happens, expect to be prompted to install the OxygenOS 10.5.4 update during your initial device setup process.

As you can imagine, this is largely focused on subtle improvements of general things like system stability and performance optimizations across specific areas like the camera shooting experience and fingerprint unlocking. OnePlus is also trying to make sure its hot new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds will work flawlessly when paired with the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, but somewhat disappointingly, this update still doesn't include Google's April security patches.

Other small but potentially notable things improved before the actual release of the two phones include the back gesture "experience", the animation effect and interaction "experience", and network data transmission performance and stability. As far as all-new features go, Live Caption, video filter, and a double-tap method to wake up the lockscreen in ambient display mode are probably worth a quick mention.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
$799 OnePlus 8 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
$999 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

