Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
- Display: 6.78" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display
- Cameras: 48MP (main) + 48MP (wide) + 8MP (telephoto) + 5MP (color sensor)
- Processor: Snapdragon 865
- Memory: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- OS: Android 10
OnePlus 8 Pro and Warp Charge 30 prices
These are the folks that leaked the 8 Pro's adaptive display refresh rate which was subsequently confirmed by more sources, so there might be some merit to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro pricing list below, at least on the subcontinent
In US dollars, the OnePlus 8 Pro and the new Warp Charge 30 wireless charger price list translates to:
- OnePlus 8 Pro price: $813 (8GB/128GB), $840 (8GB/256GB), $865 (12GB/128GB), $891 (12GB/256GB)
- OnePlus Warp Charge 30 price: $65
Keep in mind, however, that those prices have been quoted in local currency, so they might be a tad higher when they hit US carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, and by slightly we mean that they often happen to be 20% higher when they reach this side of the pond.
Unless OnePlus is fighting for market share increase, that is, as it should be doing stateside. As for the Warp Charge 30 pricing, well, that number reveals a potential 30W wireless charging ability, so the price is warranted.
Official OnePlus 8 Pro official cases
Apart from the OnePlus 8 Pro image and the 8 and 8 Pro pricing, we also have another official cases leak, in addition to the set that already appeared at the beginning of the month.
#OnePlus8Series sure seem protective and cool!— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) April 11, 2020
-Snadstone Bumper Case in Black, Smoky Purple and Cyan
-Transparent Bumper Case
-Nylon Bumper Case
-Karbon Bumper Case#OnePlus8 #OnePlus8Pro #LeadwithSpeed pic.twitter.com/dTedrgUhD2
We can clearly see the cutouts at the back that are reportedly housing a vastly upgraded camera kit when compared to the 7-series, for instance. A thin elliptical opening is on the left of the camera cutout, too, tipping laser focusing system or some other photography shenanigan. Thankfully, the Sandstone and Karbon cases, that have become so distinctive of the OnePlus series, are also in the mix, too.