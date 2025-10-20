Powerhouse OnePlus 13 gets massive $150 discount on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

If you’ve been in the market for a new super-duper Android-powered phone and have been wondering whether to go for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 10 Pro, or OnePlus 13, well, we could say a generous deal on Amazon has made the decision for you.

Right now, you can save a whopping $150 on the OnePlus 13, bringing it below the $850 mark. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for this powerhouse, just $20 shy of its lowest point ever on Amazon. Even better, the deal applies to the 512GB version with 16GB of RAM, making this a promo you definitely don’t want to miss.

OnePlus 13 512GB: Now $150 OFF on Amazon!

$150 off (15%)
Amazon is offering a massive $150 discount on the 512GB OnePlus 13, allowing you to grab one for just under $850. You must add the phone to your cart, though, to see the discount—at least at the time of writing. The phone is an absolute no-brainer at $150 off, so be sure to act fast and save now!
Buy at Amazon


As one of the best phones on the market, we find the OnePlus 13 to be an absolute no-brainer for its current price on Amazon. Equipped with Qualcomm’s current top-of-the-line chip for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy delivers blazing-fast performance and can handle resource-demanding tasks, apps, and games without breaking a sweat. That makes it a solid pick for power users who use their phones for work, as well as for shoppers looking for a more long-term deal.

Since a phone’s display is the thing you interact with the most, OnePlus’ flagship boasts a stunning 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 3168 × 1440 resolution, HDR, and Dolby Vision support, delivering exceptional visuals. In addition, the display supports a fast 120Hz refresh rate, making browsing a breeze, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, allowing you to see clearly even in direct sunlight.

But the biggest selling point of the OnePlus 13, in our opinion, is its huge 6,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging. Thanks to that, it has enough juice to easily last you the whole day without recharging. And when it’s finally time for a top-up, you’ll have to wait just 43 minutes for the phone to reach full charge. Oh, and you get a charger inside the box, too.

Now add a 50MP main camera that takes gorgeous photos and lets you capture every moment in stunning quality, and you’ve got a phone that’s an absolute bang for the buck. So, don’t miss out—get a brand-new OnePlus 13 with this deal now!

