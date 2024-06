The superior OnePlus 12 is $200 off with this fantastic trade-in deal at the official store

16/512GB OnePlus 12 is now $200 off at the official store Do you want a supreme flagship phone experience without breaking the bank? Consider the OnePlus 12. The maxed-out version with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage is now $100 off at the official store, with any trade-in in any condition giving you an extra $100 discount. This means you can get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone for just under $700 instead of $900. The handset has a great 6.8-inch OLED display with LTPO technology, 1-120Hz refresh rates, and a supreme camera. Get yours and save now. $200 off (22%) Trade-in $699 99 $899 99 Buy at OnePlus

One of the best phones for 2024 is still on sale! We're talking, of course, about the awe-inspiring OnePlus 12 , the phone with a massive 5,400mAh battery and crazy-fast charging speeds. This bad boy with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage can usually set you back as much as $900, but not right now! The official OnePlus store lets you get one at $100 off with no trade-ins. But trade-ins in any condition give you an extra $100 off!The official store isn't just now launching this "any trade-in in any condition" promo. However, there's now a $50 trade-in discount on any trade-in in any condition, plus a $50 recycling reward instead of a $100 discount on the trade-in alone. Even so, you can get the best OnePlus phone for $200 off its MSRP, landing it just under $700. Of course, you can always use the eligible trade-in option for up to a $400 instant bonus on select trade-ins.Theis good enough to give some of the best Android phones a run for their money. It packs a punch with its 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates and supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Indeed, this puppy won't let any OnePlus fan down.Just as impressive on the camera front, this is also one of the best camera phones for 2024. On the rear, it has a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto unit, giving you mesmerizing photos with details, proper exposure, and no oversaturation. The front-facing camera this phone uses is a 32MP one.Despite its huge 5,400mAh battery, this bad boy can charge in less than 40 minutes! Thesupports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging.While by no means ultra-affordable, this handset is still less expensive than the Galaxy S24 (with any trade-in in any condition). So, if you're looking for a superb flagship experience without breaking the bank, this phone might be perfect for you.