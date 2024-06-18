The superior OnePlus 12 is $200 off with this fantastic trade-in deal at the official store

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
One of the best phones for 2024 is still on sale! We're talking, of course, about the awe-inspiring OnePlus 12, the phone with a massive 5,400mAh battery and crazy-fast charging speeds. This bad boy with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage can usually set you back as much as $900, but not right now! The official OnePlus store lets you get one at $100 off with no trade-ins. But trade-ins in any condition give you an extra $100 off!

The official store isn't just now launching this "any trade-in in any condition" promo. However, there's now a $50 trade-in discount on any trade-in in any condition, plus a $50 recycling reward instead of a $100 discount on the trade-in alone. Even so, you can get the best OnePlus phone for $200 off its MSRP, landing it just under $700. Of course, you can always use the eligible trade-in option for up to a $400 instant bonus on select trade-ins.

The OnePlus 12 is good enough to give some of the best Android phones a run for their money. It packs a punch with its 6.8-inch OLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates and supreme Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Indeed, this puppy won't let any OnePlus fan down.

Just as impressive on the camera front, this is also one of the best camera phones for 2024. On the rear, it has a 50MP wide sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto unit, giving you mesmerizing photos with details, proper exposure, and no oversaturation. The front-facing camera this phone uses is a 32MP one.

Despite its huge 5,400mAh battery, this bad boy can charge in less than 40 minutes! The OnePlus 12 supports 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

While by no means ultra-affordable, this handset is still less expensive than the Galaxy S24 (with any trade-in in any condition). So, if you're looking for a superb flagship experience without breaking the bank, this phone might be perfect for you.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

