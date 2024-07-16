Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Amazon makes the 16GB RAM OnePlus 12R beast an irresistible bargain with $150 Prime Day discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon makes the 16GB RAM OnePlus 12R beast an irresistible bargain with $150 Prime Day discount
The Prime Day 2024 extravaganza is in full swing, which means that if you're a member of Amazon's uber-popular paid subscription service, you can currently buy a lot of the best phones in the world right now at their best prices ever. 

Among so many others, that's true for the inexpensive OnePlus 12R high-ender in a top-of-the-line configuration with a whopping 16GB RAM and a more than respectable 256 gigs of storage space in tow. This particular model of the early 2024-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse normally costs $599.99, but if you hurry, you can save a very cool 150 bucks and spend less money than ever before on one of the greatest Android phones around.

OnePlus 12R

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

While the OnePlus 12R does pack an older and slightly slower processor than Samsung's Galaxy S24 family, for instance, that impressive aforementioned memory count and perhaps even more remarkably a hefty 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities make this thing a simply unbeatable value proposition today (and tomorrow).

As highlighted in our comprehensive OnePlus 12R review a few months back, the handset's screen quality and overall system performance are also pretty much as good as they could be (especially at this new record low price), while the camera capabilities are arguably a little underwhelming... if you compare them with what significantly costlier Android super-flagships have to offer.

Otherwise put, the 12R is definitely not as advanced as the OnePlus 12 in all departments, but it's certainly affordable enough (for Amazon Prime members only) to make you ignore its admittedly few and minor flaws to focus on the undeniably many and major strengths. That latter category includes an almost surprisingly bright display and ultra-premium glass-and-metal construction in addition to the stellar battery life, zippy charging, and excellent software support to absolutely crush all other contenders for the title of best budget 5G phone around in terms of bang for your buck.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless