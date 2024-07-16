Amazon makes the 16GB RAM OnePlus 12R beast an irresistible bargain with $150 Prime Day discount





around. Among so many others, that's true for the inexpensive OnePlus 12R high-ender in a top-of-the-line configuration with a whopping 16GB RAM and a more than respectable 256 gigs of storage space in tow. This particular model of the early 2024-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse normally costs $599.99, but if you hurry, you can save a very cool 150 bucks and spend less money than ever before on one of the greatest Android phones around.

OnePlus 12R 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.78-Inch LTPO AMOLED Display with 2780 x 1264 Pixel Resolution, 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, and 4500 Nits Peak Brightness, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,500mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Iron Gray and Cool Blue Color Options, Prime Membership Required $150 off (25%) $449 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon





While the OnePlus 12R does pack an older and slightly slower processor than Samsung's Galaxy S24 family, for instance, that impressive aforementioned memory count and perhaps even more remarkably a hefty 5,500mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 80W charging capabilities make this thing a simply unbeatable value proposition today (and tomorrow).





As highlighted in our comprehensive OnePlus 12R review a few months back, the handset's screen quality and overall system performance are also pretty much as good as they could be (especially at this new record low price), while the camera capabilities are arguably a little underwhelming... if you compare them with what significantly costlier Android super-flagships have to offer.





Otherwise put, the 12R is definitely not as advanced as the OnePlus 12 in all departments, but it's certainly affordable enough (for Amazon Prime members only) to make you ignore its admittedly few and minor flaws to focus on the undeniably many and major strengths. That latter category includes an almost surprisingly bright display and ultra-premium glass-and-metal construction in addition to the stellar battery life, zippy charging, and excellent software support to absolutely crush all other contenders for the title of best budget 5G phone around in terms of bang for your buck.