This exclusive OnePlus Open deal saves you a massive $500 at the official store
Wondering which book-like foldable phone to buy? The OnePlus Open may not be as contemporary as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it's still among the best foldable phones. Plus, you can get it for $500 off its original $1,699.99 price at the official OnePlus Store.
This is an exclusive sale you won't find anywhere else, by the way. However, you'd have to apply coupon code "LUCKY25" to get the tempting $500 discount. Just add the handset to your cart and add the discount code at checkout—simple as that!
And that's just the beginning. As you can see from our OnePlus Open review, the Android 13 phone has excellent performance as well. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood, easily beating the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the performance front. That said, it's not as powerful as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. If you're all about raw horsepower, the Samsung option might be a better pick; otherwise, you'll be plenty happy with the OnePlus's option.
Another top perk here is the ultra-fast charging. This Android phone supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging, topping up the 4,805 mAh battery to 100% in just 43 minutes. As you can see, the OnePlus Open is still a remarkable foldable option. Granted, it'll only get Android 17 in 2027 and receive security patches through 2028, but that's not necessarily a drawback.
If you're looking for a sleek, lightweight foldable phone that checks all the right boxes, go ahead and save $500 on the OnePlus Open. Keep in mind that the official store will only keep its coupon code "LUCKY25" active until March 16, so act fast.
Boasting two stunning displays: a 6.31-inch external one and a 7.82-inch main touchscreen, this fella delivers a stunning visual experience. Both displays use AMOLED technology and feature ultra-smooth 1-120Hz refresh rates.
At this point, you probably want to know if the camera is any good. It's not just good—it's excellent. The model features a circular-shaped camera system on the rear, featuring a 48 MP main sensor, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64 MP 3X telephoto camera, delivering gorgeous photos in all kinds of settings.
