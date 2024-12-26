OnePlus 11R is now eligible for stable OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 update
OnePlus seems to be relentless when it comes to delivering the promised OxygenOS 15 update to as many of its phones as possible. Before the year ends, the Chinese handset maker announced yet another of its “flagship killers” is now eligible for the said update.
If you live in India, make sure to navigate to Settings / System & Updates / Software update. Although it’s not recommended unless this OxygenOS 15 update has issues, OnePlus 11R users can roll back to a previous version of the OS by following the guide provided by OnePlus.
Animations
- A cutting-edge system graphics engine is available to deliver superior rendering and animation performance. Its innovative parallel drawing architecture ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when switching between multiple apps or pushing the system to its limits. Stability and fluidity are guaranteed under any conditions.
- Parallel animation covers more elements like widgets, components, and folders, ensuring seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.
- System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.
AI Retouch
- The Enhance clarity feature is added to restore detail to blurred images, making cropped, zoomed-in, or low-quality photos appear clearer and more defined.
- With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.
AI Notes
- The new AI writing suite offers features such as continued writing, text polishing, and style enhancement to help you draft and improve your content to spark creativity effortlessly.
- The new Format feature arranges fragmented content into structured and readable ones that are more attractive and reader-friendly.
- The new Clean up feature refines voice recordings by eliminating filler words for better sentence clarity without altering the original audio.
AI tools
- The new AI Reply feature generates contextual recommendations and supports multiple language tones for more natural interactions.
- The new AI check feature detects and corrects grammatical, punctuational and spelling errors, typos, and more, ensuring easy and faultless writing.
- The new AI rewrite feature facilitates text modifications such as extending, condensing, expanding, and elaborating, along with style alterations enhancing writing efficiency and inspiration.
Visual effects
- The Home screen is revamped with newly designed icons, presenting a fresh look with balanced proportions and enhanced colors for fuller and sharper visuals.
- Numerous system function icons are overhauled for improved visual uniformity throughout the system.
- The rounded corner design is enhanced for uniformity and continuous curvature is applied throughout the system.
Themes
- The new flux themes feature a vast array of high-quality themes, allowing customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a personalized touch.
- Extensive customization is added for Always-On Display, the Lock screen, and the Home screen. Flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. Clock color blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more are supported for the Lock screen. Blurred wallpapers, and more are supported for the Home screen.
- The new flux themes present fluid and seamless transition animations among Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for improved visual consistency.
Live Alerts
- The new Live Alerts design is concentrated on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.
- The new Live Alerts interaction allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.
- The new Live Alerts animation system brings a fluid, elastic design and dynamic blurring effects in real time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.
Livephotos
- The live photo duration is lengthened to 3 seconds, allowing more moments to be captured.
Photo editing
- The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.
- The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos.
Notifications & Quick Settings
- The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.
- Quick Settings is revamped with a more visually appealing and consistent layout, along with refined and enhanced animations.
OnePlus Share
- The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.
- Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices.
Battery & charging
- The new "Charging limit" feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.
- The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.
Privacy
- The Private Safe is optimized by implementing categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data management.
- A new Home screen entry is added for hidden apps, allowing quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.
Wi-Fi
- The multi-network experience is enhanced to deliver more efficient, accurate, and uninterrupted transitions between networks
If you live in India, make sure to navigate to Settings / System & Updates / Software update. Although it’s not recommended unless this OxygenOS 15 update has issues, OnePlus 11R users can roll back to a previous version of the OS by following the guide provided by OnePlus.
