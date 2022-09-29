All the key OnePlus 11R specs are already out of the bag, but what exactly is new here?

as





Before going any further with our little comparative analysis, here are all the OnePlus 11R specifications credibly revealed by the incredibly prolific Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks , in collaboration with MySmartPrice





6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2412 x 1080 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor;

8 and 16GB RAM options;

128 and 256GB internal storage configurations;

Triple rear-facing camera system composed of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor;

16MP single front-facing camera;

5,000mAh battery;

100W SuperVOOC charging capabilities.

What's different, what's the same?





In short, the answer to that question is almost nothing and almost everything respectively. Unlike the OnePlus 10R, this bad boy is expected to use Qualcomm silicon (in lieu of a MediaTek chipset), which is certainly intriguing.





That might suggest wider availability is in the cards this time around, although the OnePlus 11R may not be able to rival the raw power of Samsung's Galaxy S23 family , which is all but guaranteed to be based on the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 monster.









On the bright side, that could be interpreted as a positive sign on the retail pricing front, as well as a possible indication of a commercial debut by the end of 2022. Compared to the "standard" 10R edition, the 11R is basically tipped to change just one more thing today, upgrading the maximum charging speed from 80 to 100 watts.





That's actually a downgrade from the absolutely mind-blowing 150W technology supported by the OnePlus 10T , which however only packs a 4,800mAh battery while sharing, well, everything else with the impending 11R.





All in all, there's really nothing special about this freshly leaked spec sheet, but of course, these numbers only tell part of the OnePlus 11R story, leaving us guessing, for instance, whether the rear design will be inspired by the 10R or 10T... or even the 11 Pro.

Because the mobile industry is in a constant state of flux and many smartphone users are almost always thinking about the next big thing their favorite brands might have in the pipeline, it's hardly surprising that we find ourselves discussing the possible strengths and weaknesses of the upcoming OnePlus 11R literally