OxygenOS 15 unveiled: Industry-first technology, OnePlus AI, a lighter system, and more
OnePlus has introduced OxygenOS 15, the latest major software update for its devices, offering a blend of powerful AI-driven features, a lighter system footprint, enhanced security, and an improved user experience through refined design. Here’s a detailed look at the standout features and innovations brought by OxygenOS 15.
Parallel Processing for smoother app switching
OxygenOS 15 brings a game-changing feature called Parallel Processing, which eliminates lag when switching between multiple apps. OnePlus is the first manufacturer to add this innovation to its phones.
Parallel Processing allows users to open and switch between more than 20 apps without losing animation rendering, providing seamless transitions and a consistently fluid experience, even under heavy loads. OnePlus has fine-tuned its animations based on user feedback from its Open Ear Forum, ensuring both smoother interactions and a more satisfying visual experience when exiting apps.
Lighter system, more storage
With the Light5 system optimization, OxygenOS 15 reduces system storage by nearly 20% compared to its predecessor, OxygenOS 14. By removing redundant features, OnePlus has freed up more space for users to store personal files and apps, all while maintaining optimal system performance.
AI-powered enhancements: Boosting creativity and efficiency
OxygenOS 15 brings a range of AI-powered features designed to improve daily tasks, especially in photo editing and file management:
- AI Detail Boost and AI Unblur use OnePlus AI technology to enhance low-resolution or blurry images, transforming them into clear, high-definition visuals with a single click.
- AI Reflection Eraser removes unwanted reflections from photos taken through glass, restoring natural content without distortion.
- Global Search allows users to search across apps using natural language processing, while Circle to Search enables quick searches by simply drawing a circle around images or text on the screen.
- Pass Scan offers users the ability to scan and store paper boarding passes directly to Google Wallet, simplifying travel management.
- AI Notes enhances productivity by automatically organizing, summarizing, and adjusting the formality of notes, making them clearer and easier to manage.
- AI Reply, integrated within the AI Toolbox, generates contextually relevant replies in chat apps, streamlining conversations.
Design and customization
OxygenOS 15 introduces a more refined design, with updates to its Shelf Cards feature, offering a new half-tone color scheme and customizable layouts. Users can also enjoy new shimmering effects that enhance app installation, unlocking, and charging animations. Additionally, OnePlus OneTake ensures smooth transitions from Always-On Display (AOD) to the main screen, while the new Open Canvas feature enhances multitasking by allowing seamless two-app split-screen interactions.
You also have a much more detailed customization of your lock and home screens. The new "Depth" feature, which reminds us of Apple's depth effect for the lock screen, gives your photos a dramatic effect by making the subject pop against a blurred background.
Enhanced security
OxygenOS 15 comes with robust security features, including Theft Protection, which automatically locks the device in case of suspicious activity, such as sudden acceleration. Users can also remotely lock their phone using FindMyDevice, even if the device is offline. Google Play Protect Live adds another layer of protection by analyzing app behavior in real-time to detect and block malware.
Gemini integration
OnePlus has integrated Google Gemini as the default assistant in OxygenOS 15, elevating both productivity and creativity. Gemini can assist with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more, all through real-time verbal interactions. Available in 40+ languages, Gemini Live enables users to engage in conversations with the AI assistant, offering a dynamic and interactive way to handle daily tasks.
Cross-platform sharing and other new features
OxygenOS 15 makes it easier for OnePlus users to share files with iPhone users through the new Share with iPhone feature, which eliminates the need for additional apps on OnePlus devices. Meanwhile, the system’s OnePlus Connect feature enhances cross-platform communication and file sharing.
Final Thoughts
OxygenOS has consistently delivered a smooth, intuitive, and user-friendly experience for OnePlus users. This reputation has been a cornerstone of OnePlus's success since its early days.
Based on our initial impressions of OxygenOS 15, we're pleased to report that OnePlus has truly listened to its fans. The new update delivers on the promise of a seamless, efficient, and practical experience. From innovative parallel processing to AI-powered features and thoughtful design tweaks, OxygenOS 15 feels like a substantial step forward.
