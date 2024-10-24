OxygenOS 15 unveiled: Industry-first technology, OnePlus AI, a lighter system, and more

Parallel Processing allows users to open and switch between more than 20 apps without losing animation rendering, providing seamless transitions and a consistently fluid experience, even under heavy loads. OnePlus has fine-tuned its animations based on user feedback from its Open Ear Forum, ensuring both smoother interactions and a more satisfying visual experience when exiting apps.With thesystem optimization, OxygenOS 15 reduces system storage by nearly 20% compared to its predecessor, OxygenOS 14. By removing redundant features, OnePlus has freed up more space for users to store personal files and apps, all while maintaining optimal system performance.OxygenOS 15 brings a range of AI-powered features designed to improve daily tasks, especially in photo editing and file management:OxygenOS 15 introduces a more refined design, with updates to itsfeature, offering a new half-tone color scheme and customizable layouts. Users can also enjoy new shimmering effects that enhance app installation, unlocking, and charging animations. Additionally,ensures smooth transitions from Always-On Display (AOD) to the main screen, while the newfeature enhances multitasking by allowing seamless two-app split-screen interactions.You also have a much more detailed customization of your lock and home screens. The new "Depth" feature, which reminds us of Apple's depth effect for the lock screen, gives your photos a dramatic effect by making the subject pop against a blurred background.





Enhanced security

Theft Protection

Google Play Protect Live

Gemini integration

Gemini Live

Cross-platform sharing and other new features









Share with iPhone

OnePlus Connect

Final Thoughts





OxygenOS has consistently delivered a smooth, intuitive, and user-friendly experience for OnePlus users. This reputation has been a cornerstone of OnePlus's success since its early days.





Based on our initial impressions of OxygenOS 15, we're pleased to report that OnePlus has truly listened to its fans. The new update delivers on the promise of a seamless, efficient, and practical experience. From innovative parallel processing to AI-powered features and thoughtful design tweaks, OxygenOS 15 feels like a substantial step forward.

OxygenOS 15 comes with robust security features, including, which automatically locks the device in case of suspicious activity, such as sudden acceleration. Users can also remotely lock their phone using FindMyDevice, even if the device is offline.adds another layer of protection by analyzing app behavior in real-time to detect and block malware.OnePlus has integrated Google Gemini as the default assistant in OxygenOS 15, elevating both productivity and creativity. Gemini can assist with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more, all through real-time verbal interactions. Available in 40+ languages,enables users to engage in conversations with the AI assistant, offering a dynamic and interactive way to handle daily tasks.OxygenOS 15 makes it easier for OnePlus users to share files with iPhone users through the newfeature, which eliminates the need for additional apps on OnePlus devices. Meanwhile, the system’sfeature enhances cross-platform communication and file sharing.