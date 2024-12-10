Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OxygenOS 15 arrives on OnePlus 11, bringing AI features and fresh upgrades

The OnePlus 11 is the latest device to receive OxygenOS 15, OnePlus’s Android 15-based update. Following an impressive rollout across devices like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, this update introduces new features and customization options to the 2023 flagship.

OxygenOS 15 marks a significant step forward for OnePlus, showcasing its commitment to timely updates and cutting-edge technology. With this update, the OnePlus 11 gains access to advanced AI-powered tools, smoother animations, and new Always-On Display (AOD) options.

Currently, the update is rolling out in India as a Release Candidate (RC) build, offering users a preview of what’s to come before the stable version is widely released. Let’s take a closer look at what this update brings to the table.

AI-powered features headline OxygenOS 15


OxygenOS 15 brings a slew of new features to the OnePlus 11, with a particular focus on AI-powered tools. Users will gain access to:
  • AI Retouch: Sharpens blurred images, making them clearer and more detailed.
  • AI Reflection Eraser: Removes unwanted reflections to enhance photo quality.
  • AI Writing Suite: Similar to Apple’s Writing Tools in Intelligence, this suite helps improve text written on the device.
  • Circle to Search: A new productivity feature that simplifies finding items on the device.

Additionally, the update introduces a new animation engine for smoother touch interactions, along with expanded options for Always-On Display (AOD) customization.

A phased rollout starting with India


Currently, the 3.59GB update is available for users in India, but it’s being released as a Release Candidate (RC) rather than a stable build. Based on feedback from users, OnePlus may release another RC or expand the rollout to more regions and devices in the coming weeks.

For users who don’t want to wait for the broader rollout, the firmware can be sideloaded manually.

OnePlus leads Android 15 rollout efforts


OnePlus has demonstrated a strong commitment to speedy software updates this year, beating competitors like Samsung in delivering Android 15 to its flagship devices. The company began the rollout with the OnePlus 12 in early November and has since updated the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2.

By comparison, Samsung’s One UI 7—based on Android 15—has only reached beta stages for the Galaxy S24 series. Stable releases for Samsung devices are expected to roll out alongside the Galaxy S25 series early next year, leaving Galaxy users waiting longer for updates.

What’s next for OnePlus 11 users?


With OxygenOS 15 now available for the OnePlus 11, users can look forward to an enhanced experience powered by AI tools, smoother animations, and greater customization options. Since the company has promised 5 years of software updates for the OnePlus 11, that means there are plenty more updates to go, as they should last until the year 2028.
