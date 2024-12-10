OxygenOS 15 arrives on OnePlus 11, bringing AI features and fresh upgrades
The OnePlus 11 is the latest device to receive OxygenOS 15, OnePlus’s Android 15-based update. Following an impressive rollout across devices like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, this update introduces new features and customization options to the 2023 flagship.
OxygenOS 15 marks a significant step forward for OnePlus, showcasing its commitment to timely updates and cutting-edge technology. With this update, the OnePlus 11 gains access to advanced AI-powered tools, smoother animations, and new Always-On Display (AOD) options.
OxygenOS 15 brings a slew of new features to the OnePlus 11, with a particular focus on AI-powered tools. Users will gain access to:
Additionally, the update introduces a new animation engine for smoother touch interactions, along with expanded options for Always-On Display (AOD) customization.
Currently, the 3.59GB update is available for users in India, but it’s being released as a Release Candidate (RC) rather than a stable build. Based on feedback from users, OnePlus may release another RC or expand the rollout to more regions and devices in the coming weeks.
For users who don’t want to wait for the broader rollout, the firmware can be sideloaded manually.
OnePlus has demonstrated a strong commitment to speedy software updates this year, beating competitors like Samsung in delivering Android 15 to its flagship devices. The company began the rollout with the OnePlus 12 in early November and has since updated the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2.
With OxygenOS 15 now available for the OnePlus 11, users can look forward to an enhanced experience powered by AI tools, smoother animations, and greater customization options. Since the company has promised 5 years of software updates for the OnePlus 11, that means there are plenty more updates to go, as they should last until the year 2028.
