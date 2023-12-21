Check out the deeply discounted OnePlus 11 before deciding to wait for the OnePlus 12!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If for some reason you're not that excited about the impending global launch and subsequent commercial release of the OnePlus 12 in markets like the US, you might want to consider purchasing this year's OnePlus 11 flagship while you still can.
More importantly, the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse is worth taking into consideration as a possible last-minute second holiday acquisition while it's being sold at a substantial discount of up to 150 bucks, which is currently the case at both OnePlus and Best Buy.
Although there's probably not enough time left for your marked-down unlocked OnePlus 11 to arrive on your doorstep before Christmas, you may not want to miss this rare opportunity to save big on an extremely well-reviewed handset that was never quite as expensive as Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S23 Ultra, for instance.
As you can imagine, you don't need to activate the phone on a specific carrier upfront, trade anything in, meet any special conditions, or jump through hoops of any sort to slash $70 and $150 off the $699.99 and $799.99 list prices of its 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively.
The latter variant also bumps the former's respectable 8GB RAM count up to an impressive 16 gigs of the good stuff, and in case you're wondering, no, these are not the OnePlus 11's highest discounts to date... but they're pretty close.
Of course, the OnePlus 12 is better in a lot of ways than its predecessor, as confirmed in a recent China-exclusive announcement, which is obviously why the aforementioned $700 and $800 price points could well be increased stateside for the highly anticipated sequel to the OnePlus 11.
For the time being, this is still unquestionably one of the best Android phones money can buy, and especially if you're in a hurry to strike a great balance between affordability and speed, you should probably just go ahead and pull the trigger right away. Unless, of course, you're after a trendy foldable to start the new year on a high note, in which case the OnePlus Open could absolutely top your shopping list at an excellent $200 discount of its own.
