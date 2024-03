It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy

If you're more inclined to try the more contemporary OnePlus 12R, perhaps you'd like Amazon's offer on the handset. This is a mid-range option by OnePlus, released in 2024. The device features a gorgeous LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, and powerful 16GB RAM. With a massive 5,500mAh battery inside and a charger included in the box, this phone is one of the best OnePlus 11 alternatives. Plus, it arrives with a $100 gift card on Amazon.

The OnePlus 11 may not be the latest and most advanced flagship by OnePlus, but it still holds its ground. The remarkable smartphone with 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space now retails at incredible prices. The model can either be yours at $150 off, or you can save an extra $100 ($250 in total) if you pick the Activate Today option available at Best Buy. This bad boy features a great display, decent camera, and super-fast charging speeds, which makes it a sure hit for OnePlus fans on a budget.

Also, keep in mind that there’s a savings event happening at Amazon, with plenty of other awesome Spring Sale phone deals to choose from.Still among the top OnePlus phones , the OnePlus 11 still holds its ground despite not being the brand’s latest flagship. It features a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with smooth 120Hz refresh rates. Complemented with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB RAM, this phone has a decidedly impressive spec sheet.Fast and powerful, this bad boy is good enough for gaming, plus it has a solid triple camera system. Although the camera isn’t as good as rival cameras slapped on Galaxy S23 Ultra or Pixel 7 Pro , the OnePlus 11 still captures great-looking photos. You can expect pictures taken with this device to have slightly warmer colors and a reasonable saturation, but it’s nothing too extreme.OnePlus cut no corners in the battery department. With a size of 5,000mAh and crazy-fast 80W charging speeds, this device is meant to stay with you and not with the cord. Additionally, it gets four OS updates and five years of security patches, meaning it should be good until 2028.Overall, the OnePlus 11 is a powerhouse with a stunning display. If you can’t afford its successor, the OnePlus 12 , this might be the alternative you want to consider. Plus, it’s still available at $150 off on Best Buy (with more savings available via activation).