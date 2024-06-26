The excellent 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is $200 off at Best Buy and ready for action
With the latest OnePlus 12 models disappearing from the deal scene at merchants like Amazon, fans need to look elsewhere for a bargain on their favorite phones. But they won't have to search too much, for the still-excellent OnePlus 11 is $200 off its MSRP of $799.99 at Best Buy.
With a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired charging speeds (no wireless charging support here), this bad boy is indeed a fantastic option. And it gets even better when you can buy it at its lowest price!
As far as we know, this phone has never been cheaper than that. Plus, although Best Buy's deal has been around for some time, neither Amazon nor Walmart have a matching offer. In other words, you should consider going for the OnePlus 11 deal to get the most bang for your buck.
Although this OnePlus device is a decent option, some users still prefer the newer model. Fret not—the OnePlus 12 can also be yours at lower prices. The official store gives you a $100 recycling reward on any device trade-in in any condition. That means the 12/256GB version of the 2024-released flagship can be yours for $699.99 instead of $799.99.
But if you can't afford to spend more than $600 on your new device and would rather get 16GB RAM, Best Buy's deal on the OnePlus 11 should be on your radar. This handset certainly isn't as shiny as its successor, but it remains one of the best Android phones, and for a reason.
You get a beautiful 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen that supports 1-120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is still pretty capable, and insane charging speeds. Keep in mind, however, that the display doesn't get as bright as competitors like the Pixel 7 Pro.
On the camera front, the OnePlus phone isn't quite on par with other flagship models from 2023. It still takes great photos, though. The device features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP 2X zoom unit. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera. Browse our OnePlus 11 review photo samples to get a better idea of its camera performance.
