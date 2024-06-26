Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
The excellent 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is $200 off at Best Buy and ready for action

By
The excellent OnePlus 11 is $200 off and ready for action
With the latest OnePlus 12 models disappearing from the deal scene at merchants like Amazon, fans need to look elsewhere for a bargain on their favorite phones. But they won't have to search too much, for the still-excellent OnePlus 11 is $200 off its MSRP of $799.99 at Best Buy.

Save $200 on the OnePlus 11 at Best Buy

Want to get the most bang for your buck when buying a new OnePlus phone? Consider Best Buy's deal on the fantastic OnePlus 11. The 16/256GB model is once again available at its best price, selling for $200 off its list price. Since neither Amazon nor Walmart have the same promo, this deal is indeed quite intriguing.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Get the OnePlus 12 for $100 off with ANY trade-in!

The OnePlus 12 isn't at its best price right now, but the official store still gives you a great offer on its 2024-released flagship. This bad boy now sells for $100 off with any device trade-in in any condition. This means you can recycle any device and get the 12/256GB version of the phone for under $700.
$100 off (13%) Trade-in
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at OnePlus

As far as we know, this phone has never been cheaper than that. Plus, although Best Buy's deal has been around for some time, neither Amazon nor Walmart have a matching offer. In other words, you should consider going for the OnePlus 11 deal to get the most bang for your buck.

Although this OnePlus device is a decent option, some users still prefer the newer model. Fret not—the OnePlus 12 can also be yours at lower prices. The official store gives you a $100 recycling reward on any device trade-in in any condition. That means the 12/256GB version of the 2024-released flagship can be yours for $699.99 instead of $799.99.

But if you can't afford to spend more than $600 on your new device and would rather get 16GB RAM, Best Buy's deal on the OnePlus 11 should be on your radar. This handset certainly isn't as shiny as its successor, but it remains one of the best Android phones, and for a reason.

You get a beautiful 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen that supports 1-120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is still pretty capable, and insane charging speeds. Keep in mind, however, that the display doesn't get as bright as competitors like the Pixel 7 Pro.

On the camera front, the OnePlus phone isn't quite on par with other flagship models from 2023. It still takes great photos, though. The device features a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP 2X zoom unit. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera. Browse our OnePlus 11 review photo samples to get a better idea of its camera performance.

With a 5,000mAh battery and 80W wired charging speeds (no wireless charging support here), this bad boy is indeed a fantastic option. And it gets even better when you can buy it at its lowest price!

Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

