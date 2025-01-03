Best Buy's clearance deal makes the 16/256GB OnePlus 11 a no-brainer at $360 off
OnePlus fans, gather round—we've got something amazing to show you! Best Buy launched a mind-blowing OnePlus 11 sale that surpasses what we saw during the November Black Friday craze! Feeling tempted yet? Well, you should because the former flagship Android phone is quite irresistible at $360 off its original price.
That's no joke or a typo! Indeed, the merchant is hosting a clearance deal that shaves a head-turning $360 off the phone's $799.99 regular asking price. But that's not all! If you don't mind activating your phone immediately (and paying a $35 fee), you can save an extra $100, which brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered beast to the unbelievable price of $339.99.
While we already have a successor (with another one coming up in just a few days), the OnePlus 11 remains a top-notch option for fans on a short budget. This fella has everything you could ask for at that price, including a superb 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that supports 1-120Hz refresh rates. Since Best Buy is selling the 256GB model, you also get insane 16GB RAM, which pairs quite nicely with the high-end Qualcomm chipset to deliver incredible performance.
The OnePlus phone is just as impressive on the battery life front. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and insanely fast 80W wired charging speeds, giving you a full day's power in no time! Additionally, the unit runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13 out the gate and is set to receive major Android updates until 2027, plus security patches until 2028.
We'd like to point out that no other seller (including the official store) has an ongoing sale on this OnePlus phone. That's why we believe Best Buy's ultra-generous $360 price cut won't stay live for long and would urge you to act fast if you want to save big on this capable Android handset.
What's more, this fella has a fantastic triple camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32 MP 2X zoom sensor. Even though it can't beat the best camera phones, it takes lovely-looking photos. It tends to favor warmer colors, as you can see from the photo samples in our OnePlus 11 review.
So, what do you think? Isn't the OnePlus 11 a no-brainer with such an impressive spec sheet and even more stunning discount? If you agree, be sure to act fast and save $360 before Best Buy runs out of stock!
