Amazon's top OnePlus Open discount (with no trade-in) is back just in time for Christmas

Amazon's top OnePlus Open discount (with no trade-in) is back just in time for Christmas
OnePlus sure took its sweet time before trying its hand at an own-brand alternative to Samsung's hugely popular Galaxy Z Fold line, but that lengthy wait for the company's first-ever foldable device certainly appears to have paid off, at least based on the glowing OnePlus Open reviews out there.

This bad boy is definitely not cheap, of course, typically costing $1,699.99 with no special requirements and no strings attached, although to sweeten the deal, the manufacturers of the state-of-the-art phone offered a nice $200 discount with any trade-in immediately after releasing the OnePlus Open stateside.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Shooter, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options
$200 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

While that introductory promotion is still available, Amazon is essentially taking it to the next level today by slashing 200 bucks off the unlocked handset's aforementioned list price with no obligatory trade-in or any other hoops to jump through.

Yes, the ultra-high-end OnePlus Open is a cool $200 cheaper than usual, which arguably doesn't make this a conventionally affordable smartphone, but it does make it as affordable as it's ever been, tying Amazon's first-of-a-kind outright discount on this device from a few weeks back.

Naturally, that Cyber Monday deal didn't last long, and as you can imagine, we fully expect this last-minute second Christmas offer to go away very soon as well. Especially if you actually want to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powerhouse delivered to your doorstep (or down your chimney) by December 25, you'll obviously need to hurry... and decide if your better half truly deserves such an expensive (and sophisticated) gift this year.

We probably don't have to tell you that the key selling points here are a stupendous 7.82-inch foldable AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits and a 6.31-inch cover screen with 120Hz support of its own, as well as no less than 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

That undeniably gorgeous design is complemented by a signature OnePlus alert slider obviously not found on any of the other big contenders for the title of best foldable out there today, while the 67W charging technology is also virtually unrivaled in the fast-growing segment of the US smartphone market.
