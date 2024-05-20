Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

The remarkable OnePlus 11 hits a new record-low price on Best Buy

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The remarkable OnePlus 11 hits a new record-low price on Best Buy
The OnePlus 11 may not be the brand’s latest flagship phone, but it remains a solid option for Android lovers on a tighter budget. And do you know what? You can now get it at a new record-low price! That’s right! Best Buy has gone even further with its discount generosity, now selling the phone at $200 off. The best part? You don’t have to jump through any hoops to take advantage of the smashing price cut.

The OnePlus 11 is now $200 off on Best Buy!

Looking for a flagship phone with 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside? The OnePlus 11 is the phone for you! This bad boy now showcases a new lowest price ever at Best Buy, where you can get the maxed-out RAM and storage version at $200 off. The phone also has a great-looking 6.7-inch screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates. Do keep in mind, though, that it doesn't get as bright or as dark as other flagship phones. On the flip side, it comes with incredibly high charging speeds for its 5,000mAh battery.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 12R: save $70 at Amazon

If you're more inclined to try the more contemporary OnePlus 12R, perhaps you'd like Amazon's offer on the handset. The mid-range option by OnePlus is just as gorgeous as the former flagship, featuring a beautiful LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, and powerful 16GB RAM. This puppy is now $70 cheaper on Amazon. The OnePlus 12R comes with Anrdoid 14 out of the box. It has a higher brightness level than the OnePlus 11, as well as a much larger battery (5,500mAh, to be exact.)
$70 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

But if you don’t mind bending over backwards for more savings, you can connect your Android phone to a carrier immediately. This shaves another $100 off the former flagship’s price tag, landing it under the $500 mark. Trade-ins are also available. And in case you don’t recall, the OnePlus phone was previously available at about $630 (without activation), meaning the current Best Buy offer lands it at its new lowest price ever.
 
Now, we know the OnePlus 12 has been out and about for some time. But you have to consider the value for money you can get by purchasing the older king of the OnePlus castle. 

This bad boy will serve you well for years, offering top-notch performance with its high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. And when you couple the flagship chipset with a massive 16GB RAM (which is also the model Best Buy sells), and 256GB storage, you can enjoy even smoother sailing.

The phone’s 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 1-120Hz refresh rates deserves admiration in its own right. It makes visuals look snappy and vivid, even though it doesn’t get as bright or dark as some of its competitors.
 
For a flagship phone that you can now get for less than $600, this puppy doesn’t mess around with its cameras. It captures well-saturated photos without going to the extremes, offering satisfactory-looking images most users should be happy with. Feel free to check out our OnePlus 11 review for more details regarding its cameras and their performance.
 
With an equally admirable battery life and charging capabilities, this smartphone indeed provides great value for your money, especially when it’s available at its best price. If you share our point of view, make sure to grab yours at Best Buy! Such a good deal may not remain active for long after all.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Featured Stories

Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Discover Samsung Summer Sale: save big on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and more
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
TCL CSOT displays tri-foldable phone with 7.85-inch screen
Pixel 8a falls behind Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 in PhoneArena Camera Score, but beats mid-range arch-rival
Pixel 8a falls behind Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 in PhoneArena Camera Score, but beats mid-range arch-rival
OnePlus 11 - Deals History
9 stories
20 May, 2024
The remarkable OnePlus 11 hits a new record-low price on Best Buy
26 Apr, 2024
Treat yourself to a generously discounted OnePlus 11 at Best Buy while you can
24 Mar, 2024
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
06 Mar, 2024
The 16/256GB OnePlus 11 is back in the game at Best Buy; get yours at $150 off
10 Feb, 2024
OnePlus 11 undercuts other premium phones by even wider margin after radical price cut
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless