The remarkable OnePlus 11 hits a new record-low price on Best Buy
The OnePlus 11 may not be the brand’s latest flagship phone, but it remains a solid option for Android lovers on a tighter budget. And do you know what? You can now get it at a new record-low price! That’s right! Best Buy has gone even further with its discount generosity, now selling the phone at $200 off. The best part? You don’t have to jump through any hoops to take advantage of the smashing price cut.
But if you don’t mind bending over backwards for more savings, you can connect your Android phone to a carrier immediately. This shaves another $100 off the former flagship’s price tag, landing it under the $500 mark. Trade-ins are also available. And in case you don’t recall, the OnePlus phone was previously available at about $630 (without activation), meaning the current Best Buy offer lands it at its new lowest price ever.
Now, we know the OnePlus 12 has been out and about for some time. But you have to consider the value for money you can get by purchasing the older king of the OnePlus castle.
The phone’s 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 1-120Hz refresh rates deserves admiration in its own right. It makes visuals look snappy and vivid, even though it doesn’t get as bright or dark as some of its competitors.
For a flagship phone that you can now get for less than $600, this puppy doesn’t mess around with its cameras. It captures well-saturated photos without going to the extremes, offering satisfactory-looking images most users should be happy with. Feel free to check out our OnePlus 11 review for more details regarding its cameras and their performance.
With an equally admirable battery life and charging capabilities, this smartphone indeed provides great value for your money, especially when it’s available at its best price. If you share our point of view, make sure to grab yours at Best Buy! Such a good deal may not remain active for long after all.
This bad boy will serve you well for years, offering top-notch performance with its high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. And when you couple the flagship chipset with a massive 16GB RAM (which is also the model Best Buy sells), and 256GB storage, you can enjoy even smoother sailing.
