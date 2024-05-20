The remarkable OnePlus 11 hits a new record-low price on Best Buy

If you're more inclined to try the more contemporary OnePlus 12R, perhaps you'd like Amazon's offer on the handset. The mid-range option by OnePlus is just as gorgeous as the former flagship, featuring a beautiful LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, and powerful 16GB RAM. This puppy is now $70 cheaper on Amazon. The OnePlus 12R comes with Anrdoid 14 out of the box. It has a higher brightness level than the OnePlus 11, as well as a much larger battery (5,500mAh, to be exact.)

Looking for a flagship phone with 16GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside? The OnePlus 11 is the phone for you! This bad boy now showcases a new lowest price ever at Best Buy, where you can get the maxed-out RAM and storage version at $200 off. The phone also has a great-looking 6.7-inch screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates. Do keep in mind, though, that it doesn't get as bright or as dark as other flagship phones. On the flip side, it comes with incredibly high charging speeds for its 5,000mAh battery.



Now, we know the OnePlus 12 has been out and about for some time. But you have to consider the value for money you can get by purchasing the older king of the OnePlus castle.





This bad boy will serve you well for years, offering top-notch performance with its high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. And when you couple the flagship chipset with a massive 16GB RAM (which is also the model Best Buy sells), and 256GB storage, you can enjoy even smoother sailing.



The phone’s 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 1-120Hz refresh rates deserves admiration in its own right. It makes visuals look snappy and vivid, even though it doesn’t get as bright or dark as some of its competitors.



For a flagship phone that you can now get for less than $600, this puppy doesn't mess around with its cameras. It captures well-saturated photos without going to the extremes, offering satisfactory-looking images most users should be happy with. Feel free to check out our OnePlus 11 review for more details regarding its cameras and their performance.



With an equally admirable battery life and charging capabilities, this smartphone indeed provides great value for your money, especially when it’s available at its best price. If you share our point of view, make sure to grab yours at Best Buy! Such a good deal may not remain active for long after all.