OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount





OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM $799 Buy at OnePlus OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM $869 Buy at OnePlus









The difference is the latest OnePlus deal doesn't technically seem to be a deal per se, which means that $799 might stick around as the handset's new list price in an entry-level configuration pairing 128GB internal storage space with an 8GB RAM count.





The 256GB storage variant with 12 gigs of memory on deck appears to have been permanently reduced by $100 of its own from an original asking price of $969 to a slightly more reasonable $869.





Of course, that's still significantly higher than what OnePlus is charging for a more powerful and faster-charging 10T with no less than 16GB RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

The OnePlus 10T can be preordered right now with free Buds Pro bundle As usual, OnePlus lets you grab one of its new phones directly from its website, and the preorder period includes a nice discount in the form of a Buds Pro gift bundle that lowers the purchase price. On top of it all, you can trade an older OnePlus phone for a better deal. £139 off (22%) Trade-in Gift £490 £629 Buy at OnePlus Get the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T for the price of the 8GB! The OnePlus 10T may be released in the US on September 7, but if you preorder now, you will be getting the souped-up 16GB/256GB version for just $649, or the price of the basic model. Plus, there are nice trade-ins to be had, like $250 for the OnePlus 8T. $350 off (47%) Trade-in Gift $399 $749 Buy at OnePlus





Then again, the 10 Pro arguably justifies its existence and at least partially justifies its extravagance compared to its younger brother with a higher-res and overall higher-quality screen, much better cameras, a slightly larger battery somehow squeezed into a thinner body, and wireless charging support.







