 OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount

Android OnePlus
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 10T launch ushers in permanent OnePlus 10 Pro discount
Between its bonkers charging capabilities (yes, even in the US), top-shelf memory specs, state-of-the-art processor, and very reasonable price, there's definitely a lot to like about the hot new 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T.

But as the name suggests, this is arguably not the company's prime candidate for the title of overall best phone money can buy in 2022. That's still the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, which could however feel a little excessively priced at $899 and up now that the 10T is up for pre-order starting at a measly $649.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM
$799
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM
$869
Buy at OnePlus

Marked down as low as $740 not so long ago and then discounted by a decent $100 for Prime Day just a few weeks back, the unlocked 5G-capable 10 Pro can once again be purchased for $799 and up.

The difference is the latest OnePlus deal doesn't technically seem to be a deal per se, which means that $799 might stick around as the handset's new list price in an entry-level configuration pairing 128GB internal storage space with an 8GB RAM count.

The 256GB storage variant with 12 gigs of memory on deck appears to have been permanently reduced by $100 of its own from an original asking price of $969 to a slightly more reasonable $869. 

Of course, that's still significantly higher than what OnePlus is charging for a more powerful and faster-charging 10T with no less than 16GB RAM and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

The OnePlus 10T can be preordered right now with free Buds Pro bundle

As usual, OnePlus lets you grab one of its new phones directly from its website, and the preorder period includes a nice discount in the form of a Buds Pro gift bundle that lowers the purchase price. On top of it all, you can trade an older OnePlus phone for a better deal.
£139 off (22%) Trade-in Gift
£490
£629
Buy at OnePlus

Get the 16GB RAM OnePlus 10T for the price of the 8GB!

The OnePlus 10T may be released in the US on September 7, but if you preorder now, you will be getting the souped-up 16GB/256GB version for just $649, or the price of the basic model. Plus, there are nice trade-ins to be had, like $250 for the OnePlus 8T.
$350 off (47%) Trade-in Gift
$399
$749
Buy at OnePlus
 

Then again, the 10 Pro arguably justifies its existence and at least partially justifies its extravagance compared to its younger brother with a higher-res and overall higher-quality screen, much better cameras, a slightly larger battery somehow squeezed into a thinner body, and wireless charging support.

At a new starting price of $799, the OnePlus 10 Pro also looks undeniably great (at least on paper) when compared with direct competitors like Samsung's Galaxy S22 or Apple's base iPhone 13 model, not to mention that this seemingly permanent discount makes room for even deeper limited-time cuts in the future.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

OnePlus Nord OxygenOS F.13 update fixes a bunch of issues, adds security patch
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS F.13 update fixes a bunch of issues, adds security patch
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
App permissions info is returning to the Play Store while other data goes missing
App permissions info is returning to the Play Store while other data goes missing
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless