 Amazon brings the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G down to an insane price already - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazon brings the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G down to an insane price already

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon brings the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G down to an insane price already
Despite its very young age (at least in the US), the reasonably well-reviewed OnePlus 10 Pro powerhouse has already been on sale a few times both from its manufacturer and major third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

But none of the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals available stateside so far can compare with the latest outright Amazon discount of 160 bucks. This comes with absolutely no strings attached or special requirements, mind you, obviously bringing the 6.7-inch 5G-enabled giant down to a new all-time low price with no freebies or separate deal sweeteners of any sort involved.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Volcanic Black
$159 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant previously sold the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G for around $25 less than its usual price of $899.99 while also throwing in a complimentary $100 gift card, and the handset's maker is currently bundling the ultra-high-end smartphone with a gratis OnePlus Watch... at the same old nine Benjamins.

Although the beautiful circular smartwatch is normally worth, you guessed it, $160 on its own, we're pretty sure most cash-strapped OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will prefer to slash that off the handset's list price with minimal hassle and no jumping through hoops whatsoever.

Confusingly, Amazon's product listing appears to suggest you can get both that unprecedented discount and a $100 gift card with your order, which would however be too good to be true and doesn't really pan out at checkout. Instead, if you add the phone and the voucher to your cart, the total comes to around $840, which means the free gift card is no longer free.

It pretty much goes without saying that if you can make the bundle deal work at a combined discount of 260 bucks, you should absolutely pull the trigger immediately and only then start thinking how bothered you might be by the OnePlus 10 Pro's inherent flaws. 

Spoiler alert: at that price, it really won't matter that the device is a little more fragile than it looks at first glance and that its triple rear-facing camera system is not quite the best among the greatest Android phones available in 2022.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Feature-packed Fitbit Sense smartwatch scores all-time high discount
Feature-packed Fitbit Sense smartwatch scores all-time high discount
Google Pixel 6a camera: Everything we know
Google Pixel 6a camera: Everything we know
Guess the phone quiz: Let's test your eagle eye!
Guess the phone quiz: Let's test your eagle eye!
Google adds a section in the Play Store that shows your devices’ compatibility with an app
Google adds a section in the Play Store that shows your devices’ compatibility with an app
Does Nokia Lumia hold up in 2022… at all? Windows Phone throwback!
Does Nokia Lumia hold up in 2022… at all? Windows Phone throwback!
Photo of Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective case confirms tweaks to aspect ratios
Photo of Galaxy Z Fold 4 protective case confirms tweaks to aspect ratios

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 and Tensor after 7 months: Google’s super-smart chip sets the bar low for Pixel 7 to shine
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
Pixel 6 series gremlins are at it again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless