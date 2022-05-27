Amazon brings the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 5G down to an insane price already





But none of the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals available stateside so far can compare with the latest outright Amazon discount of 160 bucks. This comes with absolutely no strings attached or special requirements, mind you, obviously bringing the 6.7-inch 5G-enabled giant down to a new all-time low price with no freebies or separate deal sweeteners of any sort involved.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Volcanic Black $159 off (18%) Buy at Amazon









Although the beautiful circular smartwatch is normally worth, you guessed it, $160 on its own, we're pretty sure most cash-strapped OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will prefer to slash that off the handset's list price with minimal hassle and no jumping through hoops whatsoever.





Confusingly, Amazon's product listing appears to suggest you can get both that unprecedented discount and a $100 gift card with your order, which would however be too good to be true and doesn't really pan out at checkout. Instead, if you add the phone and the voucher to your cart, the total comes to around $840, which means the free gift card is no longer free.





It pretty much goes without saying that if you can make the bundle deal work at a combined discount of 260 bucks, you should absolutely pull the trigger immediately and only then start thinking how bothered you might be by the OnePlus 10 Pro's inherent flaws.







