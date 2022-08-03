Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
The OnePlus 10T sports America's fastest phone charging at the whopping 150W which allows the brick in the box to bring it from a dying battery to a full one in under 20 minutes. Just 5 minutes of charging are enough to pump the phone up to 50%, while the rest of the specs are nothing to sneeze at considering the $649 OnePlus 8T starting price.
That's for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, but there is also one with the jaw-dropping at its $749 price point 16GB of RAM. That one comes with 256GB storage, not the 512GB you might have hoped for when you heard 16GB RAM, baby. Unfortunately, the US will be getting the phone next month, but the UK and EU fans of OnePlus can get it right now.
OnePlus deals and gift bundles
The phone will be available to purchase on Amazon on August 11, but you can grab the OnePlus 10T right now over at its own website, alongside some cool freebies that OnePlus usually reserves for its preorder period. Hurry up, as the free OnePlus Buds Pro bundle will only be available today!
The OnePlus 10T preorders come with the following free gifts and bonuses:
While upon the OnePlus 10T release date of August 25, you can pay extra 19.99 EUR/GBP for a OnePlus 10T Case + Screen Protector bundle and also get a one-day delivery (only guaranteed for the UK).
- 1X OnePlus Buds Pro (only available on August 3, 2022）
- 1X OnePlus Buds Z2
- 1X OnePlus 10T 5G Bumper Case Sandstone EU (available after launch)
- 1X OnePlus 10T 5G 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector (available after launch)
