Jul 14, Thu, 1:59 CDT
Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $100 from the OnePlus 10 Pro’s list price

Amazon Prime Day deal shaves off $100 from the OnePlus 10 Pro's list price
OnePlus’ new flagship, the 10 Pro, made its debut in the United States back in April and it’s priced to sell for $900. Given the long-time partnership between OnePlus and T-Mobile, it was no surprise that the Magenta was the first US carrier to offer the top-tier handset.

That’s not to say that you can’t buy an unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro if you can afford it. Still, the $900 price tag no longer make the OnePlus 10 Pro the “flagship killer” fans of the Chinese company were used to. Thankfully, Amazon is lending potential customers a helping hand by making the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro just a bit lighter for our wallets.

For a very limited time (ends in 17 hours), the OnePlus 10 Pro is $100 off at Amazon, but you can only get the 8/128GB model, even though OnePlus brought the 256GB version to the country not long ago. On the bright side, this comes unlocked, and while you won’t be able to use 5G on AT&T, at least the phone is compatible with 5G networks on T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi and Mint Mobile.

Our OnePlus 10 Pro review is pretty explanatory in case you want to learn more about the flagship, but if you’re not actually looking to buy a high-end phone there are plenty of other options available, so make sure to check out our best Amazon Prime Day phone deals.
