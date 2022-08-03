OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price





With a modern camera island design fused with the top and side of the phone, the OnePlus 10T looks great in its Moonstone Black and Jade Green color schemes. The Moonstone Black has basalt texture as an inspiration. OnePlus recreated the rock's surface with a process called LDI craft, increasing the phone's traction in the hand, while another process, called dual-AG, recreated the flickering sand impression that changes with the light angle. The Jade Green model has a dedicated film layer that makes it look premium as ceramic.





OnePlus uses the "burdenless" unibody design language that made a cameo on the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a glass backplate "made with industry-leading technology." Needless to say, this is a tough Gorilla Glass 5 they are talking about, both for the rear and the screen at the front.









Said display inherits the best of what the OnePlus 10 can offer, complete with DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 10T carries a 6.7 inch FHD+ display 1080p screen that can hit a peak brightness of 950 nits. For gamers, it also support a touch response rate of up to 1,000 Hz.





It's not clear if, as usual with Oppo and OnePlus since their partnership with Pixelworks , there is a per-unit factory Delta E calibration and camera-to-display wide color management system on the OnePlus 10T.









The OnePlus 10T didn't exhibit great white balance score, going a bit on the cold side below the 6500K reference white point, so we'd wager to guess there might not be a per-unit calibration here, though we did take a measurement in the normal not the vivid default mode.