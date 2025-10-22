Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

If you're into photography, you might get a kick out of this phone's 35mm main camera.

By
Android
Nubia Z80 Ultra is the latest Ultra handset
Nubia Z80 Ultra is the latest Ultra handset that tech enthusiasts get in 2025: this time around, we're dealing with a phone with a top-shelf Snapdragon chipset, a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a pretty exotic main camera.

What's more, the awesome Starry Night Collector's Edition color option of its Z70 Ultra predecessor is still present! Gather round, Van Gogh aficionados!

  • The Nubia Z80 Ultra in a nutshell:
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage
  • 6.85-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits brightness
  • Triple camera setup: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP periscope telephoto with macro support
  • 7,200mAh battery with 90W wired, 80W wireless, and reverse wireless charging
  • IP68/IP69 rating, 8.6 mm thick, 227g weight

High refresh rate + Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset



The Nubia Z80 Ultra drops as the brand's newest flagship, rocking the almighty Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip for faster performance, better graphics, and improved efficiency. It's paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X (in other words: fast) RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.1 (also fast) storage, running Android 16 with Nubia's Nebula AIOS 2 skin.

Up front, there's a big 6.85-inch OLED screen pushing a 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits brightness. That's not the brightest screen (on paper), but it should be plenty good for outdoor use. It also covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner.

A hefty 7,200mAh battery keeps it running, with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging, plus reverse wireless support. That's neat!

This flat phone doesn't look boring


Nubia Z80 Ultra phone from up close with a panel imitating a Van Gogh painting.
Image by Nubia

Nubia didn't reinvent the wheel with the Z80 Ultra's design – and that's not a bad thing. It keeps the same sharp, flat look as before, complete with a bold rectangular camera island on the back that makes the main sensor stand out.

You know a Nubia Z Ultra phone when you see one – even from miles away.

The phone's built like an extremely elegant tank at 8.6 mm thick and 227 grams, and it's tough too, rocking IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. You can grab it in Phantom Black, Condensed Light White, or the sleek Starry Night Collector's Edition. For something flashier, there's even a bright red Luo Tianyi Limited Edition.

35mm camera, not the usual 24mm


Nubia's flagships have always packed power, and now they're camera-oriented. The main camera here gets a serious upgrade – now a 50MP 1/1.3-inch OmniVision LightMaster 990 sensor with OIS and a bright f/1.5 aperture, up from the smaller sensor on last year's model. It's joined by a 50MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens that still handles macro shots from 15cm out.

The best part about the main camera is that it has a 35mm-equivalent lens – that's visibly narrower than the industry standard 23mm or 24mm. This focal length gives photos a more natural, less distorted look compared to the wider lenses most phones use. 35mm is closer to how the human eye sees, making portraits and everyday shots feel more realistic. Basically, it trades wide-angle reach for cleaner, more balanced framing.

Very few phones today dare to sport a 35mm lens for their main camera – the amazing Vivo X300 Pro (probably 2025's best camera phone) does, the Vivo X200 Ultra does as well, and several other Nubia devices, too.

What's more, Nubia's rolling out a new Pro Photography Kit that levels things up even more – leather and titanium build, mechanical keys that click like a real camera, a T-mount for external lenses, and a filter adapter ring for 67mm filters. It's a smartphone, but it's flirting with DSLR vibes.

Price and availability


The Nubia Z80 Ultra is premiering in China at the moment and the starting price for the 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage is 4,999 Yuan (~$702 when directly converted). The most expensive model (16 GB + 512 GB, Starry Night Edition) is on sale for ~$840 when directly converted.

What's the best thing about the Nubia Z80 Ultra?

Vote View Result


