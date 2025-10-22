Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

The Nubia Z80 Ultra in a nutshell:

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage

6.85-inch OLED display, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 2,000 nits brightness

Triple camera setup: 50MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 64MP periscope telephoto with macro support

7,200mAh battery with 90W wired, 80W wireless, and reverse wireless charging

IP68/IP69 rating, 8.6 mm thick, 227g weight

High refresh rate + Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset





This flat phone doesn't look boring





35mm camera, not the usual 24mm

Price and availability

$702

$840

