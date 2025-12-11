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Nothing Phone (4a) series leaks with surprising processor details

Nothing’s new mid-range devices may be more prepared to clash with the likes of the iPhone 17e, Pixel 10a, and Galaxy A57.

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Two hands holding the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, with their backs and cameras visible on a blurry background.
Nothing has already been reported to work on the Phone (4a) series in September, but we haven’t heard any specifics about the devices. Now, that’s changing as we’re getting first details about the follow-up to the Phone (3a), which may be more apt to challenge the rumored mid-range devices from Apple, Google, and Samsung.

Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro may have different chipsets


Nothing may use different processors for the Phone (4a) and the Phone (4a) Pro. According to a leak from developer MlgmXyysd on Telegram, the base model may feature a Snapdragon 7s chipset, while the Pro version could be equipped with a Snapdragon 7 processor.

While the information doesn’t specify it, the Phone (4a) is likely to feature the latest Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, while the Phone (4a) Pro may get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Both chips were launched this year and would be an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used on both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro.

Like last year, only the Pro model might support eSIM, and the available colors may be pink, blue, white, and black. The price of a version with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage may be about $475 for the Phone (4a) and $540 for the Phone (4a) Pro, though it’s unclear whether the phones will be sold in the US. This year’s models were significantly cheaper, with the base Phone (3a) selling for $379 in the same 12GB/256GB configuration and the Pro model going for $459.

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A new pair of Nothing headphones is also coming



Nothing is also rumored to launch a new pair of headphones, which may be called Headphone (a). Those may be a rebranded version of the Headphone (1), but with a plastic body in pink, yellow, white, or black. 

Which mid-range device you’re most excited about?
Nothing Phone (4a)
32.08%
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
40.57%
iPhone 17e
6.6%
Google Pixel 10a
11.32%
Samsung Galaxy A57
9.43%
106 Votes


All products are said to launch in March 2026, which would be exactly a year after the Nothing Phone (3a) came to the market. That would put Nothing against almost every other major smartphone brand. Among the devices rumored to launch around the same time are Apple’s iPhone 17e, the Google Pixel 10a, and Samsung’s Galaxy A57.

Prices are coming up


We’ve heard multiple warnings about raising smartphone prices, but if this leak is true, the hike may be even worse than expected. If that’s the amount Nothing is forced to charge for its devices, I don’t even want to know how other brands will handle the problem.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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