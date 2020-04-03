A high-end Nokia 9.3 PureView with Snapdragon 865 power is probably coming... someday













2.3, Given the recent changes in Nokia's naming convention, materialized in the 1.3 5.3 , and 8.3 announcements, it feels safe to assume we'll be getting a Nokia 9.3 after all rather than a 9.2. Unfortunately, that's unlikely to happen anytime soon, at least according to the folks over at NokiaPowerUser who claim the coronavirus pandemic will have a "big impact" on HMD's release schedule.





Due to supply chain issues, we may need to wait until mid or even "late H2 2020" to see a largely mysterious Nokia 9.3 PureView officially unveiled. That's a pretty wide range, essentially covering the entire period of time from late August to December. It's also a big delay from a previously speculated H1 timeframe, but better late than never, right?









Even though we've lost count of all the Android-running Nokia smartphones released in the three years HMD Global has been in charge of the iconic mobile brand, it's really not that hard to keep track of the company's flagship lineup.