The Nokia 9.2 PureView could feature bezel-less display, 48MP selfie camera

Time to say goodbye to the thick, uniform bezels



However, the Finland-based will most likely try to differentiate its premium device from cheaper models with a punch-hole display similar to that of the Galaxy S20, as was planned for the now-canceled Nokia 9.1 PureView.



This change will allegedly be accompanied by an upgraded selfie camera, which could boast either a 32-megapixel or 48-megapixel resolution. The size and layout of the rear sensors, on the other hand, remains a mystery, although previous reports have mentioned plans to ditch the Light camera tech used on the Nokia 9 PureView



Completing the package looks set to be the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 5G network support, wireless charging , and presumably some sort of fast wired charging tech. Unfortunately, fans of the 3.5mm headphone jack are apparently out of luck because HMD is planning to skip the legacy port again.



The Nokia 9.2 PureView should be priced below most premium flagships in an attempt to boost sales. Today’s information points towards an announcement at some point after June, perhaps in September at IFA 2020.





Speaking torecently, a trusted source disclosed HMD Global’s plans to fits its next Nokia-branded flagship with a “bezel-less display.” Specifics weren’t provided, but the company in question is quite the fan of notched panels, which makes them a candidate for the Nokia 9.2 PureView.