The LG G9 ThinQ is probably not happening after all

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 29, 2020

Back when noted serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks, provided our first look at what he "assumed" would be released as the LG G9 ThinQ, a company exec vehemently denied the accuracy of the factory CAD-based renders. As it turned out, the images were largely in line with the commercial reality, depicting however the LG V60 ThinQ rather than a new addition to the chaebol's G family of high-end devices.

Still, rumors about the possible impending arrival of a G9 ThinQ persisted, even though LG unveiled the G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ at the same time back in February 2019. Of course, the company's flagship release schedule and branding strategy are not exactly brimming with coherence, and since the G8X ThinQ saw daylight less than six months ago, a late G9 arrival was in fact not completely implausible.

But now Korean media (translated) is reporting the G series as a whole is dead and buried. There will be no LG G9 ThinQ, according to insiders, and obviously, no LG G10 or G9X ThinQ either. The decision was purportedly disclosed during a recent product briefing session for domestic mobile operators, although this doesn't mean the company plans to leave a G-shaped hole in its current device lineup or release fewer phones starting this year.

No face, no name, no big Western ambitions


LG has its sights set on the so-called 5G value flagship segment, aiming to roll out one such handset by the end of the year's first half under a different and currently unknown name. While we have no idea exactly how this G9 ThinQ replacement might look, the company remains fully committed to its quirky Dual Screen experiment, so that's definitely a good starting point for your expectations from the mystery 5G-enabled phone.


Another interesting rumored detail is that LG might want to "reproduce the glory" of its long-forgotten "chocolate phone" with this rebranding effort. Released all the way back in 2006 stateside, the VX8500 Chocolate was a mildly successful slider-style feature phone, although it's not clear if LG aims to somehow revive that outdated design or simply rekindle the "Chocolate" spirit.

We're guessing the feature phone was far more popular in Korea than the US, and similarly, LG is likely to seek domestic success first and foremost with its upcoming budget-focused 5G handset while heavily promoting the likes of the V60 ThinQ in North America.

This segment could quickly get mighty crowded and competitive 


In terms of specs, Korean media is expecting a large 6.7 to 6.9-inch display, a grand total of four cameras including a primary 48MP imaging sensor, a 4,000mAh or so battery, and of course, a humbler processor than Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865. We're probably looking at a Snapdragon 765G chipset, which means this as-yet unnamed LG smartphone could go directly up against the likes of Google's Pixel 5 and the Nokia 8.3.


But while we definitely know better than to expect Google to price its in-house handsets aggressively (or at least reasonably), the Nokia 8.3 5G costs a measly €559 and up on the old continent, where it's scheduled to make its commercial debut sometime this summer. LG is tipped to enter the arena at a price below 1 million won, which roughly equates to $825.

Granted, there are a lot of numbers "below" $825 and even $820 undercuts the V60's MSRP, but something tells us LG is eyeing a price point closer to the $800 mark than, say, $600. At the same time, the company is also reportedly planning to "expand its lineup of 5G smartphone products from premium to entry-level", which is obviously good news for bargain hunters excited about the next leap in mobile download speeds.

