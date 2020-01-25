Flagship Nokia 9.1 shelved as focus shifts to Nokia 9.2 with revised cameras
The Nokia 9 PureView
Rumor has it HMD Global is working on a new Nokia-branded flagship device. But following the failure that was the Nokia 9 PureView last year, the company is taking drastic action to ensure history isn’t repeated.
It's the end of the road for that crazy camera system
NokiaPowerUser has heard from a reliable source that HMD Global is scrapping plans to release the Snapdragon 855-powered Nokia 9.1 PureView this year. Instead, the Finnish company has switched focus to the next-generation Nokia 9.2 PureView.
The newer flagship will reportedly be powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 865, which is also expected to make an appearance inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro, but could ditch the original’s Light camera technology.
Specifics are yet to be provided on the matter, but it appears HMD Global is dropping the partner because of the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView. The company is, however, planning to include a “great camera” on the Nokia 9.2 PureView supplied by an old Nokia partner like “Toshiba.”
It’s believed the next Nokia-branded flagship could make its debut before June, although previous reports have mentioned the possibility of it being delayed until the Autumn. Pricing information hasn’t yet been provided but HMD could avoid competing directly with premium flagships.
The brand may instead adopt a Nokia 8-like pricing and feature strategy to ensure a lower price and stronger demand.
