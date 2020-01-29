Flagship Nokia 9.2 could leap ahead of Galaxy S20 with this technology

An in-display camera could be on the way

Reliable tipster Reliable tipster Nokia Anew has revealed HMD Global is testing the Nokia 9.2 PureView with an in-screen selfie camera at the moment. However, the technology is still very much in the early stages.



The current implementation, which obviously isn’t the final prototype, can reportedly be seen under direct sunlight and fails to achieve total transparency. HMD Global is expected to continue work on it over the coming months, but if major issues are encountered it could choose to skip it.

On the contrary, a successful implementation would allow the next-generation Nokia flagship to lead ahead of the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro in the design department with an all-screen design and no annoying pop-up camera system.

The Snapdragon 865, 5G support, and loads of cameras

As for the rest of the smartphone, rumors suggest it will hit shelves in this summer powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem. These should be coupled with stock Android 10 and As for the rest of the smartphone, rumors suggest it will hit shelves in this summer powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem. These should be coupled with stock Android 10 and wireless charging support.



HMD Global is reportedly ditching Light as a partner for the camera system due to the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia HMD Global is reportedly ditching Light as a partner for the camera system due to the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView , though today’s source says it hasn’t yet given up on the Penta-camera setup.



In fact, the company is said to be planning either a Penta or Hexa-camera system developed by itself to ensure strong support after release.





Development of the flagship Nokia 9.2 PureView seems to be well under way and, if a new piece of information is anything to go by, HMD Global is doing everything it can to make the smartphone stand out from the crowd.