Flagship Nokia 9.2 could leap ahead of Galaxy S20 with this technology

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 29, 2020, 12:28 PM
Flagship Nokia 9.2 could leap ahead of Galaxy S20 with this technology
Development of the flagship Nokia 9.2 PureView seems to be well under way and, if a new piece of information is anything to go by, HMD Global is doing everything it can to make the smartphone stand out from the crowd. 

An in-display camera could be on the way


Reliable tipster Nokia Anew has revealed HMD Global is testing the Nokia 9.2 PureView with an in-screen selfie camera at the moment. However, the technology is still very much in the early stages.

The current implementation, which obviously isn’t the final prototype, can reportedly be seen under direct sunlight and fails to achieve total transparency. HMD Global is expected to continue work on it over the coming months, but if major issues are encountered it could choose to skip it. 

On the contrary, a successful implementation would allow the next-generation Nokia flagship to lead ahead of the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro in the design department with an all-screen design and no annoying pop-up camera system.

The Snapdragon 865, 5G support, and loads of cameras


As for the rest of the smartphone, rumors suggest it will hit shelves in this summer powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem. These should be coupled with stock Android 10 and wireless charging support. 

HMD Global is reportedly ditching Light as a partner for the camera system due to the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView, though today’s source says it hasn’t yet given up on the Penta-camera setup.

In fact, the company is said to be planning either a Penta or Hexa-camera system developed by itself to ensure strong support after release.

11 Comments

User123456789
Reply

1. User123456789

Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Oppo has been working on it too about 2 years. No prediction on when it will be ready. I doubt we will see it before early 2022 from any brand.

posted on 1 hour ago

Rev-9
Reply

2. Rev-9

Posts: 12; Member since: Jan 20, 2020

1 large camera sensor is way better than penta, hexa, hepta, octa, ennea or deca camera system

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 22872; Member since: May 28, 2014

That one large sensor will also not allow for features that a multi-camera set up provides. One can provide a large camera sensor along with other camera modules that allow for more features. That’s the better option.

posted on 1 hour ago

Venom
Reply

6. Venom

Posts: 4015; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

That pentacamera was a gimmick that never really paid off. Nokia has already written off the Pureview as a failure so we'll see what they come up with next.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

8. User123456789

Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

The problem was the cam setup or HMD?

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

10. User123456789

Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

HMD tried to emulate a 1" sensor by using many smaller. Larger sensor comes with larger/thicker lenses, generates more heat and costs much more because during manufacturing more silicon is wasted. And companies know something like Galaxy S4 zoom would fail again because its design.

posted on 1 hour ago

Dr.Phil
Reply

3. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2530; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

The problem with the current implementation of the beneath screen cameras are the image quality. I’ve seen the images that came from the Oppo version and they looked like images from an early 2000s webcam. I’d rather see a pop up camera than one under the screen.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 22872; Member since: May 28, 2014

Looks like HMD is really putting in the work to make a great successor to what is currently the best Nokia branded smartphone on the market, the Nokia 9 Pureview, and I’m here for it! Rumored 5G support at a price that is sure to undercut other 5G flagships is just icing on the cake and makes for some good future proofing. In-screen camera aside, I’m also looking forward to their next implementation on the penta-camera lenses set up. Going more than 5 cams on the back can price problematic as far as performance goes, so I hope they opt to stay with 5. Looking forward to what is sure to be a continuation of the best stock Android experience on the market today.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

9. User123456789

Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

I dont think price will be much different from other brands. They were selling phones with previous snapdragon for more than $700. With the latest and 5G, I dont expect this nokia 9.2 to be below $950

posted on 1 hour ago

Venom
Reply

7. Venom

Posts: 4015; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

Nokia is going to have to step up this time and not make a bunch of mistakes like they did with the Pureview. That's why the 7.2 was and still is the best Nokia phone available in the US and the most popular.

posted on 1 hour ago

User123456789
Reply

11. User123456789

Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

I like front design of nokia 9

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

