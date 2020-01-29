Flagship Nokia 9.2 could leap ahead of Galaxy S20 with this technology
An in-display camera could be on the way
Reliable tipster Nokia Anew has revealed HMD Global is testing the Nokia 9.2 PureView with an in-screen selfie camera at the moment. However, the technology is still very much in the early stages.
The current implementation, which obviously isn’t the final prototype, can reportedly be seen under direct sunlight and fails to achieve total transparency. HMD Global is expected to continue work on it over the coming months, but if major issues are encountered it could choose to skip it.
On the contrary, a successful implementation would allow the next-generation Nokia flagship to lead ahead of the Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro in the design department with an all-screen design and no annoying pop-up camera system.
The Snapdragon 865, 5G support, and loads of cameras
As for the rest of the smartphone, rumors suggest it will hit shelves in this summer powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and its 5G modem. These should be coupled with stock Android 10 and wireless charging support.
HMD Global is reportedly ditching Light as a partner for the camera system due to the lack of post-launch support for the Nokia 9 PureView, though today’s source says it hasn’t yet given up on the Penta-camera setup.
In fact, the company is said to be planning either a Penta or Hexa-camera system developed by itself to ensure strong support after release.
11 Comments
1. User123456789
Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. Rev-9
Posts: 12; Member since: Jan 20, 2020
posted on 1 hour ago 1
5. meanestgenius
Posts: 22872; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 0
6. Venom
Posts: 4015; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
8. User123456789
Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
10. User123456789
Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
3. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2530; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 1 hour ago 0
4. meanestgenius
Posts: 22872; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 1 hour ago 3
9. User123456789
Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
7. Venom
Posts: 4015; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
11. User123456789
Posts: 1377; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 1 hour ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):