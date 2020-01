Another Nokia phone available in the US receives official Android 10 update

That's three OS promotions kicked off in three days, and yes, these are three very different handsets. The 6.1 was originally announced a full two years ago with Android 8.1 Oreo pre-loaded on the software side of things, as well as respectable overall specifications, at least by early 2018 mid-range standards. We're talking a 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a conventional resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 630 processing power, up to 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space, a single 16MP rear-facing camera with Zeiss optics, and a 3,000mAh battery.





Nokia 6.1, more secure and pure! These phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/nhROEHGbNK — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 8, 2020



Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Nokia 6 .1 is that you can buy it in many major global markets, US included, although its $230 list price is no longer very attractive. But if you already own the phone, you should be happy to know this is Nokia's third device in the region brought up to date, joining the 9 PureView and 7.1 and beating the recently released 6.2 and 7.2 to the stable Android 10 punch.





Because HMD doesn't like to alter Google's stock vision too much, you're looking at a fairly clean and straightforward update here including things like a system-wide Dark mode option, Smart Reply functionality, a more intuitive gesture navigation system, and additional controls for privacy and location, as well as December 2019 security patches.





By its own standards , HMD Global's Android 10 rollout started a bit late with the Nokia 8.1 back in October and expanded pretty slowly to the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 in December . But as detailed in an official roadmap released before the latest OS version even hit Google's Pixel devices in stable form, things are progressing at a much faster pace in the new year.