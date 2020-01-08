Nokia Android Software updates

Another Nokia phone available in the US receives official Android 10 update

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 08, 2020, 5:55 AM
Another Nokia phone available in the US receives official Android 10 update
By its own standards, HMD Global's Android 10 rollout started a bit late with the Nokia 8.1 back in October and expanded pretty slowly to the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 in December. But as detailed in an official roadmap released before the latest OS version even hit Google's Pixel devices in stable form, things are progressing at a much faster pace in the new year.

The exclusive Nokia brand licensee has managed to double its count of smartphones officially updated to Android 10 in just a little over a week in 2020. What's even more remarkable is that today's over-the-air delivery of fresh software goodies for the Nokia 6.1 follows two upgrades deployed to the Nokia 7 Plus and 6.1 Plus earlier this same week.

That's three OS promotions kicked off in three days, and yes, these are three very different handsets. The 6.1 was originally announced a full two years ago with Android 8.1 Oreo pre-loaded on the software side of things, as well as respectable overall specifications, at least by early 2018 mid-range standards. We're talking a 5.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a conventional resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, Snapdragon 630 processing power, up to 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space, a single 16MP rear-facing camera with Zeiss optics, and a 3,000mAh battery.


Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Nokia 6.1 is that you can buy it in many major global markets, US included, although its $230 list price is no longer very attractive. But if you already own the phone, you should be happy to know this is Nokia's third device in the region brought up to date, joining the 9 PureView and 7.1 and beating the recently released 6.2 and 7.2 to the stable Android 10 punch.

Because HMD doesn't like to alter Google's stock vision too much, you're looking at a fairly clean and straightforward update here including things like a system-wide Dark mode option, Smart Reply functionality, a more intuitive gesture navigation system, and additional controls for privacy and location, as well as December 2019 security patches.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
best-offline-rpgs-iphone-android-2020
Best offline RPGs for iPhone and Android to play in 2020
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless