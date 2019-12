Mid-range Nokia 7.1 scores timely Android 10 update

The Nokia 7.1 is arguably one of the best and most competitive smartphones released stateside under the revived brand that once dominated the world's mobile device landscape, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that HMD Global is turning its attention to this mid-range model after bringing stable Android 10 updates to the slightly higher-end Nokia 8.1 and the Nokia 9 PureView flagship Android 10 should pair nicely with the very respectable hardware of the Nokia 7.1, maximizing the autonomy of a decent 3,060mAh battery with a system-wide dark theme, enhancing the overall performance of the aforementioned SD636 SoC, improving the speed and intuitiveness of the gesture navigation, and much, much more. As always, the update will be offered over-the-air in waves, rolling out gradually around the world, which means you shouldn't be very concerned if it doesn't arrive on your specific device right away.