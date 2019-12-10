Mid-range Nokia 7.1 scores timely Android 10 update
Nokia 7.1 scores another perfect 10! Upgrade to Android 10 starts today. #nokiamobile #Android10 pic.twitter.com/2WyefgCZ9B— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 10, 2019
That probably means this marks the end of the software support road for a mid-end phone currently available for as little as $209 unlocked in the US, at least as far as major OS upgrades are concerned. Interestingly, the newer, prettier, and faster Nokia 7.2 is still stuck with the outdated Pie flavor of the world's most popular mobile software platform. It remains to be seen if the 7.2 will be brought up to date before the 6.1, 6.1 Plus, and 7 Plus make the jump sometime in January 2020.
Android 10 should pair nicely with the very respectable hardware of the Nokia 7.1, maximizing the autonomy of a decent 3,060mAh battery with a system-wide dark theme, enhancing the overall performance of the aforementioned SD636 SoC, improving the speed and intuitiveness of the gesture navigation, and much, much more. As always, the update will be offered over-the-air in waves, rolling out gradually around the world, which means you shouldn't be very concerned if it doesn't arrive on your specific device right away.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):