Nokia is on a roll, rolling out its fifth Android 10 update to date

Ironically, that didn't seem to be the case for HMD Global, which waited until October to bring official Android 10 goodies over-the-air to the Nokia 8.1 , following that update with the same OS promotion for the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 in December. But the exclusive Nokia brand licensee is surely speeding things up in the new year with not one but two different Android 10 upgrades this week. And it's only Tuesday, so we wouldn't rule out the possibility of the Nokia 6.1 following suit by Friday.





For the time being, Nokia 7 Plus owners will be happy to hear they can get the "latest pure Android experience" and "access the latest features today." At least in theory, because these things often need a few days to spread their wings around the world.





Nokia 7 Plus just got better! These phones are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/toanRtZIhe — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 7, 2020



Unfortunately, just like the Nokia 6.1 Plus updated yesterday , the 7 Plus has never been officially released in the US. With a 6-inch display sporting a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and relatively thin bezels, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB RAM, a large 3,800mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing camera setup with Zeiss optics in tow, this bad boy is still one of the most impressive Nokia-branded handsets of the modern era.









We have no idea if Google plans to make any global Android 10 adoption numbers public in the near future, but it's pretty obvious this rollout is progressing at a faster pace than the Android 9.0 Pie delivery for several major smartphone vendors