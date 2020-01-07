Nokia is on a roll, rolling out its fifth Android 10 update to date
For the time being, Nokia 7 Plus owners will be happy to hear they can get the "latest pure Android experience" and "access the latest features today." At least in theory, because these things often need a few days to spread their wings around the world.
Nokia 7 Plus just got better! These phones are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Get the latest pure Android experience and access the latest features today. What feature do you think will be your most used? Let us know in the comments below! pic.twitter.com/toanRtZIhe— Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) January 7, 2020
Unfortunately, just like the Nokia 6.1 Plus updated yesterday, the 7 Plus has never been officially released in the US. With a 6-inch display sporting a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and relatively thin bezels, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB RAM, a large 3,800mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing camera setup with Zeiss optics in tow, this bad boy is still one of the most impressive Nokia-branded handsets of the modern era.
Internationally released running Android 8.1 Oreo in the spring of 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus made the stable jump to the 9.0 Pie flavor of the world's most popular mobile OS in September. That goes to show HMD Global is significantly slower in rolling out its Android 10 updates, but as long as the company sticks to that roadmap published a while ago, its hardcore fans should be happy. What's weird is that the hot new Nokia 7.2 still runs Android 9.0 Pie.
