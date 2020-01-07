Nokia Android Software updates

Nokia is on a roll, rolling out its fifth Android 10 update to date

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 07, 2020, 6:02 AM
We have no idea if Google plans to make any global Android 10 adoption numbers public in the near future, but it's pretty obvious this rollout is progressing at a faster pace than the Android 9.0 Pie delivery for several major smartphone vendors.

Ironically, that didn't seem to be the case for HMD Global, which waited until October to bring official Android 10 goodies over-the-air to the Nokia 8.1, following that update with the same OS promotion for the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 in December. But the exclusive Nokia brand licensee is surely speeding things up in the new year with not one but two different Android 10 upgrades this week. And it's only Tuesday, so we wouldn't rule out the possibility of the Nokia 6.1 following suit by Friday.

For the time being, Nokia 7 Plus owners will be happy to hear they can get the "latest pure Android experience" and "access the latest features today." At least in theory, because these things often need a few days to spread their wings around the world.


Unfortunately, just like the Nokia 6.1 Plus updated yesterday, the 7 Plus has never been officially released in the US. With a 6-inch display sporting a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and relatively thin bezels, as well as a more than respectable Snapdragon 660 processor, up to 6GB RAM, a large 3,800mAh battery, and a dual 12 + 13MP rear-facing camera setup with Zeiss optics in tow, this bad boy is still one of the most impressive Nokia-branded handsets of the modern era.

Internationally released running Android 8.1 Oreo in the spring of 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus made the stable jump to the 9.0 Pie flavor of the world's most popular mobile OS in September. That goes to show HMD Global is significantly slower in rolling out its Android 10 updates, but as long as the company sticks to that roadmap published a while ago, its hardcore fans should be happy. What's weird is that the hot new Nokia 7.2 still runs Android 9.0 Pie.

HMD is looking to get 2020 started off right....updating it's fleet of smartphones eligible for the Android 10 update, an affordable 5G smartphone on the horizon, the successor to the Nokia 9 Pureview will come with the latest flagship SoC (Thank you!)....HMD is moving in the right direction.

