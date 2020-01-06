Nokia Android Software updates

Yet another mid-range Nokia smartphone scores Android 10

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 06, 2020, 7:44 AM
The official heavyweight champion of Android Pie updates got off to a rather slow start with its Android 10 rollouts a few months ago, taking quite a bit of time to spread the love from the upper mid-range Nokia 8.1 to the high-end Nokia 9 PureView and the middling but extremely popular Nokia 7.1.

Not to be eclipsed by Samsung, Sony, or OnePlus, however, exclusive Nokia brand licensee HMD Global seems to be stepping up its game in the new year with a stable over-the-air Android 10 delivery for a handset you might not be very familiar with in the US. That's obviously because the Nokia 6.1 Plus (also known as the X6 in China) is not officially available stateside.

But its non-Plus 6.1 predecessor still is, and today's Android 10 release signals the impending arrival of the latest software goodie pack on both that 5.5-inch mid-end model and a larger and faster Nokia 7 Plus variant that was also never brought to US shores via authorized retail channels. These three phones were all promised this major US update at the very beginning of the year, with a bevy of humbler and/or older devices including the likes of the Nokia 2.2, 4.2, 1 Plus, and 5.1 Plus set to follow suit by the end of Q1 2020.

As usual, the official Nokia Mobile Twitter account that handles these announcements is not very forthcoming with details about the update, but the folks over at NokiaPowerUser are already in a position to confirm the 1.3GB or so download size and lengthy changelog including everything from a new gesture navigation experience to a system-wide dark mode, smart reply functionality, additional controls for privacy and location, and of course, Google's December 2019 security patch level applied to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

