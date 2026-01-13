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New Samsung study finds you are probably using AI on your phone without knowing it

Your phone is smarter than you think it is.

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You might think artificial intelligence is just that chatbot on your phone that you engage by pressing a button, but a new report suggests you are likely using it every single day without even realizing it. In fact, while nearly everyone relies on these smart features, less than half of us know that AI is the one pulling the strings.

You’re using AI, whether you admit it or not


In a new post, Samsung reveals the results of a new study which polled 2,000 adults to see just how much AI has permeated our daily lives. The results were pretty staggering: 90% of Americans use AI features on their phones, but only 38% actually realize they are doing it.

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The disconnect is fascinating. Half of the respondents explicitly stated they do not use AI on their phones. However, when presented with a list of specific tools, 84% of those same people admitted to using them every single day.

The features flying under the radar


It turns out we don't always associate "helpful utility" with the buzzword "AI." Here are the top features people use without realizing they are powered by artificial intelligence:

  • Weather alerts (used by 42% of users)
  • Call screening (35%)
  • Autocorrect (34%)
  • Voice assistants (26%)
  • Auto brightness (25%)

Samsung also noted that its own Galaxy AI is now active on over 400 million devices worldwide, with around 80% of Galaxy users having tried the features.

Why is it important: It’s about utility, not just hype


This distinction matters because it shifts the narrative away from the scary, sci-fi version of AI. We often think of artificial intelligence as just generative chatbots or tools that make fake images. But the real value—and clearly the massive adoption—lies in the quiet, everyday utilities that simply make our phones work better.

For manufacturers like Samsung, Google, and Apple, this is a massive validation. It proves that the "Smart" in "Smartphone" is finally earning its keep. It also signals that the future isn't just about flashy tricks; it's about context. If you are looking to upgrade to a modern flagship, you aren't just paying for a better screen; you're paying for the background brainpower that manages your battery life and cleans up your photos.

Do you knowingly use AI features on your phone?
Yes, I use them for everything!
27.78%
Only for photos and camera stuff.
13.89%
I probably do, but I don't realize it.
33.33%
No, I keep it old school.
25%
36 Votes

The best tech is invisible


I honestly find these results interesting. It highlights a funny contradiction in how we view tech: we might say we are skeptical of "AI," but we immediately rely on Night Mode to take a clear photo of our dinner or let Autocorrect fix our typos.

Personally, this is exactly where I want mobile technology to stay. I don't want to have to "prompt" my phone to be helpful or navigate complex menus to get things done; I just want it to work. Samsung teased a more "conversational" and personalized future in this report, and I’m all for it.

If my phone can anticipate what I need before I ask for it—whether that's screening a spam call or translating a webpage—then we are moving in the right direction. The best AI is the kind you don't even notice is there, as long as it obeys the privacy restrictions put into place.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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