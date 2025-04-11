Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!
Members-only articles read this month: 1/2
to browse without limitations.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) Preview: The Razr steps into the big leagues

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Diagonally split, two-color image with one phone on each side.

Intro


The Razr Plus (2024) already turned heads — and rightfully so. Between the smooth vegan leather finish, the massive cover screen, and a hinge that finally felt reliable, Motorola had one of the best-looking and most enjoyable flip phones of the year.

But now, the Razr Plus (2025) is almost here — and if the rumors are to be believed, it might be the most powerful Razr ever made.

So what’s new? Should current owners be eyeing an upgrade? Or is Motorola simply refining what it already nailed last year?

In this comparison, we’re diving into all the big (and not-so-big) changes expected for the Razr Plus (2025): from the upgraded chip to whether the fashion-forward design gets an even bolder twist.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) expected differences:

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) *Razr Plus (2024)
Snapdragon 8 EliteSnapdragon 8s Gen 3
Up to 18 GB RAM12 GB RAM
4-inch cover screen4-inch cover screen
50 MP main
50 MP 2x telephoto
32 MP selfie		50 MP main
50 MP 2x telephoto
32 MP selfie
4,275 mAh battery4,000 mAh
45W wired charging
15W wireless		45W wired
15W wireless
Android 15
4 years OS updates
Android 14
3 years of OS updates
Vegan leather back with stitching
Possible wood finish		Vegan leather back
*rumored

Table of Contents:

Design and Size

New finishes, but nothing else that's noteworthy

Frankly, Motorola already nailed the design with the Razr Plus (2024). The soft faux leather is nice to the touch, prevents the phone from slipping, all while making the phone look stylish. Not to mention that you even got matching accessories in the box with it.

The Razr Plus (2025) looks to keep all that, but add even more personality. Leaked renders show a red vegan leather back with visible stitching, and even a wood-textured finish. Same slim body with a stainless steel hinge, which some leaks say will be further improved.

The IPX8 water resistance is expected to stay, meaning it's safe for the occasional splash. It would be nice to see a dust resistance added, though, as that is more important for foldables.

Display Differences


The Razr Plus (2024) already has solid main and cover displays, both of which get to a 165Hz refresh rate so they are super smooth to use. The inner panel unfolds into 6.9 inches, with great colors and contrast.

One aspect Motorola could upgrade on with the Razr Plus (2025) is the brightness. Last year's model did well on that front, reaching around 1200 nits in our display tests, but there's definitely room for improvement there.

Biometrics are staying the same — a reliable side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock for convenience.

Performance and Software

The Razr Plus might be catching up

The Razr Plus (2024) comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor — a less powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship chipset. This year, however, Motorola is allegedly planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite — the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S25 series.

If that's the case, the new Razr Plus should be a significant leap in performance compared to the Razr Plus (2024). Other leaks also suggest that the chip will be paired with 18 GB of RAM, making the phone even more capable, especially when it comes to the memory-hungry AI features.

The new Razr will ship with Android 15 and include fresh Moto AI features such as “Catch Me Up” for notification summarization and “Pay Attention” for audio transcriptions. Unlike Samsung, though, we don't expect Motorola to make these AI features available for its older models, so stand to be a major differentiating factor.

Camera

The new Razr Plus might still lack an ultrawide camera

We were happy with the camera performance of Razr Plus (2024) last year, albeit with one major complaint. The 50 MP main camera captured great detail, and the 2x telephoto was decent for portraits. But the lack of an ultra-wide camera stuck out like a missing puzzle piece.

For now, it seems the Razr Plus (2025) will have the same setup, so we expect the same results. The new chip and AI optimization could further improve the camera performance, but neither can replace a dedicated ultrawide camera.

The 32 MP selfie camera will likely return as well.

Battery Life and Charging

We expect similar battery life

The 2024 Razr Plus already delivered great battery life. With its 4,000 mAh battery, we easily got through a full day (or more), and the 45W fast charging was enough to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just under an hour.

This year, Motorola is expected to bump the battery slightly to 4,275 mAh, while keeping the same wired and wireless charging speeds.

However, the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip might counteract the larger battery size, especially during graphically intensive tasks, meaning the battery life will probably remain similar to last year.

Specs Comparison


Here's a quick overview of the expected Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) specs.

Motorola Razr Plus (2025) *Razr Plus (2024) specs
Size, weight
171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm
189 g		Size, weight
171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm
189 g
Screen
6.9" main display
165Hz refresh rate
4" cover display
165Hz refresh rate		Screen
6.9" main display
165Hz refresh rate
4" cover display
165Hz refresh rate
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
3nm		Processor
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
4nm
Versions:
12/256 GB
18/256 GB
Versions:
12/256 GB
---
Cameras:
50 MP main
50 MP 2x zoom

32 MP front		Cameras:
50 MP main
50 MP 2x zoom

32 MP front
Battery:
4275 mAh		Battery:
4000 mAh
Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
USB-C
45W wired
15W wireless
*rumored

Summary


The Razr Plus (2024) was a big leap forward for Motorola — it fixed the hinge, improved battery life, added a bigger and better screen, and looked amazing it. For most people, it’s still one of the most stylish and enjoyable flip phones out there.

With the Razr Plus (2025), Motorola might step things up by giving it flagship performance, and on-device AI features on top of that. But none of those would change the core aspects that made the Razr Plus (2024) the great phone that it is.

So, if you already own the 2024 model, you probably won't feel tempted to upgrade. It might even be worth getting the 2024 Razr Plus at a lower price instead of the new one when it comes out.

The true value of the Razr Plus (2025), at least based on the leaks so far, would be its better future-proofing thanks to the high-end processor and longer support.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.jpg
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try
Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try
Motorola’s latest tease hints at more than just two Razr phones arriving later this month
Motorola’s latest tease hints at more than just two Razr phones arriving later this month
Huawei flip phones can beat Samsung Galaxy Z foldables at their own game
Huawei flip phones can beat Samsung Galaxy Z foldables at their own game
Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!
Weekly deals roundup: Get your Galaxy S25 Ultra, Pixel 9, and more discounts while you still can!
At $400 off, the JBL Partybox Ultimate redefines the whole concept of party speakers
At $400 off, the JBL Partybox Ultimate redefines the whole concept of party speakers
This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year
This first Pixel Watch 4 leak suggests Google means business this year

Related Content

Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): How the tables have turned
Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola Razr Plus (2024): How the tables have turned
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Review: Elevating style, eliminating issues
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) Review: Elevating style, eliminating issues
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) vs Razr (2024): Less of a difference compared to last year
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) vs Razr (2024): Less of a difference compared to last year
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) vs Razr Plus (2023): Upgrades on all fronts
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) vs Razr Plus (2023): Upgrades on all fronts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless