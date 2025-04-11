Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) Preview: The Razr steps into the big leagues

Intro









In this comparison, we’re diving into all the big (and not-so-big) changes expected for the The Razr Plus (2024) already turned heads — and rightfully so. Between the smooth vegan leather finish, the massive cover screen, and a hinge that finally felt reliable, Motorola had one of the best-looking and most enjoyable flip phones of the year.But now, the Razr Plus (2025) is almost here — and if the rumors are to be believed, it might be the most powerful Razr ever made.So what’s new? Should current owners be eyeing an upgrade? Or is Motorola simply refining what it already nailed last year?In this comparison, we’re diving into all the big (and not-so-big) changes expected for the Razr Plus (2025): from the upgraded chip to whether the fashion-forward design gets an even bolder twist.





Motorola Razr Plus (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024) expected differences:



*rumored

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

New finishes, but nothing else that's noteworthy





Frankly, Motorola already nailed the design with the Razr Plus (2024). The soft faux leather is nice to the touch, prevents the phone from slipping, all while making the phone look stylish. Not to mention that you even got matching accessories in the box with it.



The Razr Plus (2025) looks to keep all that, but add even more personality. Leaked renders show a red vegan leather back with visible stitching, and even a wood-textured finish. Same slim body with a stainless steel hinge, which some leaks say will be further improved.



The IPX8 water resistance is expected to stay, meaning it's safe for the occasional splash. It would be nice to see a dust resistance added, though, as that is more important for foldables.







Display Differences





The Razr Plus (2024) already has solid main and cover displays, both of which get to a 165Hz refresh rate so they are super smooth to use. The inner panel unfolds into 6.9 inches, with great colors and contrast.





One aspect Motorola could upgrade on with the Razr Plus (2025) is the brightness. Last year's model did well on that front, reaching around 1200 nits in our display tests, but there's definitely room for improvement there.





Biometrics are staying the same — a reliable side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock for convenience.





Performance and Software

The Razr Plus might be catching up





Razr Plus (2024) comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor — a less powerful version of the



If that's the case, the new Razr Plus should be a significant leap in performance compared to the Razr Plus (2024). Other leaks also suggest that the chip will be paired with 18 GB of RAM, making the phone even more capable, especially when it comes to the memory-hungry AI features.



The(2024) comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor — a less powerful version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 flagship chipset. This year, however, Motorola is allegedly planning to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite — the same SoC that powers the Galaxy S25 series.If that's the case, the newshould be a significant leap in performance compared to the(2024). Other leaks also suggest that the chip will be paired with 18 GB of RAM, making the phone even more capable, especially when it comes to the memory-hungry AI features.The new Razr will ship with Android 15 and include fresh Moto AI features such as “Catch Me Up” for notification summarization and “Pay Attention” for audio transcriptions. Unlike Samsung, though, we don't expect Motorola to make these AI features available for its older models, so stand to be a major differentiating factor.





Camera

The new Razr Plus might still lack an ultrawide camera





We were happy with the camera performance of Razr Plus (2024) last year, albeit with one major complaint. The 50 MP main camera captured great detail, and the 2x telephoto was decent for portraits. But the lack of an ultra-wide camera stuck out like a missing puzzle piece.



For now, it seems the Razr Plus (2025) will have the same setup, so we expect the same results. The new chip and AI optimization could further improve the camera performance, but neither can replace a dedicated ultrawide camera.



The 32 MP selfie camera will likely return as well.





Battery Life and Charging

We expect similar battery life





The 2024 Razr Plus already delivered great battery life. With its 4,000 mAh battery, we easily got through a full day (or more), and the 45W fast charging was enough to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just under an hour.



This year, Motorola is expected to bump the battery slightly to 4,275 mAh, while keeping the same wired and wireless charging speeds.



However, the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip might counteract the larger battery size, especially during graphically intensive tasks, meaning the battery life will probably remain similar to last year.





Specs Comparison









Summary





The Razr Plus (2024) was a big leap forward for Motorola — it fixed the hinge, improved battery life, added a bigger and better screen, and looked amazing it. For most people, it’s still one of the most stylish and enjoyable flip phones out there.



With the Razr Plus (2025), Motorola might step things up by giving it flagship performance, and on-device AI features on top of that. But none of those would change the core aspects that made the Razr Plus (2024) the great phone that it is.



So, if you already own the 2024 model, you probably won't feel tempted to upgrade. It might even be worth getting the 2024 Razr Plus at a lower price instead of the new one when it comes out.



