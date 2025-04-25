Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Forget Galaxy Z Flip FE - Samsung's new foldable may be called something way weirder

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
A render of the Z Flip FE.
A new rumor indicates Samsung may be thinking of a rather surprising name for its upcoming affordable clamshell phone.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE (or Z Flip 7 FE) has been in the rumor mill recently. Earlier, it was expected to accompany the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7, Samsung's upcoming premium foldable phones, but now it looks like the FE may not come in the summer. And it might not be called an FE either.

Of course, only rumors and leaks have referred to the phone as the 'Galaxy Z Flip FE', so the name was never completely etched in stone. Nevertheless, few people (if any at all) were doubting it given the fact that Samsung does have 'FE' branded phones.

But now, some rumors are casting shadows on this name. Another naming option (and yes, a strange-sounding one) has been circulating the internet: 'Xe'. Yep, a Galaxy Z Flip Xe. This potential name has surfaced based on the model number SM-F761, which we have all known most likely refers to the affordable clamshell foldable.

A carrier has listed this model number on its eSIM compatibility page as the Galaxy Z Flip Xe. But this is not the first time we have seen this (rather confusing) name. In fact, the phone with model number SM-F761 has reportedly been listed in the official GSMA IMEI database as Galaxy Z Flip Xe since the end of last year.


Of course, the database is far more reliable than the carrier page listing the phone. It's highly likely the carrier is listing it as Galaxy Z Flip Xe based on the database, to begin with, so do keep that in mind. But it's also worth noting that just because the phone is listed like this in the database, there's no guarantee that's how Samsung will end up calling the device.

We'll probably know more as the time of its official release (now pushed back to the fourth quarter of this year) approaches. The 'FE' branded devices are usually flagship-grade with some compromises, like for example the Galaxy S24 FE and others. They usually cut some corners to get a more affordable price but sport powerful, flagship-y internals.

Nevertheless, it won't really matter what the affordable Flip phone is called, as long as it is more affordable than the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and offers a great user experience. But about that, we'll know in due time.

Meanwhile, we already saw what the affordable clamshell foldable may look like in realistically-looking renders that popped up online recently, thanks to prominent leaker OnLeaks. Some of the phone's specs have also leaked, indicating a very close similarity to the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE, Xe, or 7 FE, however it ends up being called, will be somewhat of a unique product in the foldable phones market. It will challenge the cheaper variant of the Motorola Razr model, but apart from it, it stands without too much competition. Usually, foldables are more expensive, and a good foldable, durable, gorgeous, powerful but affordable may be the key to getting more people interested in bendy phones.

The foldable market is expected to slow down its growth (which hasn't been particularly fast either, but you get my drift) this year, and may have a rebirth next year. With the coming of more affordable but still high-quality products like the potential Z Flip FE or Xe, more people who may have thus far been hesitant due to the exorbitant prices of foldables, may be interested in a more affordable option.

Meanwhile, we also expect Apple to unveil its first foldable next year, although it may be a book-style foldable, not a clamshell. But it's obvious the foldable phone market needs some new juice to restart itself, and the affordable Z Flip may be part of the solution.
Iskra Petrova
