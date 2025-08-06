$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

If this happens, the iPhone 18 might be the one to put a big smile on your face… and on Trump's, too

Apple will soon announce a $100 billion pledge, a White House official says.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A man holds two iPhones.
The iPhone 18 is more than a year away, but we hope it will be the one to finally surprise us (in a good way), like Apple's phones used to do years ago. You know what? The iPhone 18 might even put a big ("tremendous", as the President would say) smile on Trump's face.

As our own Peter put it the other day, there isn't a shortage of reasons not to be bubbling with excitement over the upcoming iPhone 17 and I absolutely agree with him.

Things are going well for Apple (especially for the fiscal Q3 of 2025, as we recently told you), but the Cupertino giant should get its act together and come up with something truly spectacular next year.

However, even if the iPhone 18 is not the crème de la crème of a phone that you and I might anticipate, Trump will probably be content with it.

Why? Well, because Apple is preparing to unveil a major domestic manufacturing initiative valued at $100 billion, according to a White House official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The announcement would represent a significant new investment aimed at expanding Apple's manufacturing footprint within the United States.

This upcoming pledge would be in addition to the $500 billion Apple promised earlier this year, which includes plans for a large-scale artificial intelligence server plant in Texas and the creation of approximately 20,000 new research and development positions across the country.

Here's my question to you:

Do you think Apple can produce a US-made iPhone in the near future?

Vote View Result


White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had earlier indicated that an announcement from Apple was likely during a conversation about private-sector commitments made under the Trump administration:

President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses. Today's announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security.

– Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, August 2025

Speaking to Fox Business Network, Hassett suggested that Apple would join a growing list of companies planning major US-based expansions but provided no further details.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless