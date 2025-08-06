If this happens, the iPhone 18 might be the one to put a big smile on your face… and on Trump's, too
Apple will soon announce a $100 billion pledge, a White House official says.
The iPhone 18 is more than a year away, but we hope it will be the one to finally surprise us (in a good way), like Apple's phones used to do years ago. You know what? The iPhone 18 might even put a big ("tremendous", as the President would say) smile on Trump's face.
As our own Peter put it the other day, there isn't a shortage of reasons not to be bubbling with excitement over the upcoming iPhone 17 and I absolutely agree with him.
However, even if the iPhone 18 is not the crème de la crème of a phone that you and I might anticipate, Trump will probably be content with it.
Why? Well, because Apple is preparing to unveil a major domestic manufacturing initiative valued at $100 billion, according to a White House official who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The announcement would represent a significant new investment aimed at expanding Apple's manufacturing footprint within the United States.
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett had earlier indicated that an announcement from Apple was likely during a conversation about private-sector commitments made under the Trump administration:
Speaking to Fox Business Network, Hassett suggested that Apple would join a growing list of companies planning major US-based expansions but provided no further details.
Things are going well for Apple (especially for the fiscal Q3 of 2025, as we recently told you), but the Cupertino giant should get its act together and come up with something truly spectacular next year.
This upcoming pledge would be in addition to the $500 billion Apple promised earlier this year, which includes plans for a large-scale artificial intelligence server plant in Texas and the creation of approximately 20,000 new research and development positions across the country.
President Trump's America First economic agenda has secured trillions of dollars in investments that support American jobs and bolster American businesses. Today's announcement with Apple is another win for our manufacturing industry that will simultaneously help reshore the production of critical components to protect America's economic and national security.
– Kevin Hassett, White House economic adviser, August 2025
