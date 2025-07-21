Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE are almost as popular as the Galaxy S25 series

Z Flip 7

Of course, the world's top handset vendor isn't going to reveal and regularly update the global tally of the three aforementioned foldable powerhouses, instead focusing on occasionally highlighting some regional sales achievement that makes the trio look especially good in contrast with its forerunners and/or "cousins." Of course, the world's top handset vendor isn't going to reveal and regularly update the global tally of the three aforementioned foldable powerhouses, instead focusing on occasionally highlighting some regional sales achievement that makes the trio look especially good in contrast with its forerunners and/or "cousins."

Big in India... for now





We all know not all markets are equally important for a tech giant like Samsung , with India and the US towering above most other countries around the world in terms of sheer size. As such, an all-time Indian record is definitely worth celebrating, even though it may not sound that impressive at first.













Now, I realize that 210K is not exactly a big number, but you have to keep in mind that this is just one market, and more importantly, we're only talking about two days of pre-orders here. Unfortunately, Samsung isn't willing to make any predictions regarding the total number of units its India-based fans might pre-order by the time that window closes, instead focusing on how that 210K count "nearly" equals the Galaxy S25 family's scores earlier this year.

Z Flip 7 FE, and Z Fold 7 will jump close to a 400,000 tally in India alone by Friday, July 25. Interestingly, Samsung doesn't appear to have made the 48-hour Indian pre-order total of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra public, sharing a considerably larger 430,000 score near the end of those three's pre-order period. As such, one could assume that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, andwill jump close to a 400,000 tally in India alone by Friday, July 25.





Now that sounds like an impressive (regional) number, which would signal the somewhat unexpected "mainstreaming of foldable smartphones" at a time when the market segment was widely predicted for global stagnation.

Where else could Samsung's new foldables break records?









Naturally, Samsung will need more than two (big) markets to declare the Z Flip 7 , Z Fold 7 , and Z Flip 7 FE global hits, and alas, we're unlikely to get many (official or unofficial) details on sales results in North America or Europe anytime soon.













Z Fold 7 , Z Flip 7 , and Z Flip 7 FE will eclipse the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's popularity worldwide instead of only in India and Korea, but there's still a long way to go until we can conclude that the company is on the right track to achieving such a result. And the are definitely not helping... Samsung's hope is of course that the, andFE will eclipse theand Z Flip 5's popularity worldwide instead of only in India and Korea, but there's still a long way to go until we can conclude that the company is on the right track to achieving such a result. And the Galaxy Z Fold 7's prices are definitely not helping...

