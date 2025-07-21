Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE are almost as popular as the Galaxy S25 series

Believe it or not, Samsung's newest foldables are selling better in the key market of India than all the company's past Galaxy Z devices, coming close to the Galaxy S25 family's pre-order figures.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7
Is it premature to deem Samsung's hot new foldables either a box-office hit or a flop? Almost certainly, but that doesn't mean it's completely pointless to compare the early numbers of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 Fan Edition with those of older high-end smartphones manufactured by the same company.

Of course, the world's top handset vendor isn't going to reveal and regularly update the global tally of the three aforementioned foldable powerhouses, instead focusing on occasionally highlighting some regional sales achievement that makes the trio look especially good in contrast with its forerunners and/or "cousins."

Big in India... for now


We all know not all markets are equally important for a tech giant like Samsung, with India and the US towering above most other countries around the world in terms of sheer size. As such, an all-time Indian record is definitely worth celebrating, even though it may not sound that impressive at first.

The Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE have apparently secured a combined 210,000 pre-orders in their first 48 hours in the world's most populous nation, thus surpassing the early results of every previous foldable Galaxy family.


Now, I realize that 210K is not exactly a big number, but you have to keep in mind that this is just one market, and more importantly, we're only talking about two days of pre-orders here. Unfortunately, Samsung isn't willing to make any predictions regarding the total number of units its India-based fans might pre-order by the time that window closes, instead focusing on how that 210K count "nearly" equals the Galaxy S25 family's scores earlier this year.

Interestingly, Samsung doesn't appear to have made the 48-hour Indian pre-order total of the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra public, sharing a considerably larger 430,000 score near the end of those three's pre-order period. As such, one could assume that the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and Z Fold 7 will jump close to a 400,000 tally in India alone by Friday, July 25.

Will Samsung's new foldables become global box-office hits?

Vote View Result

Now that sounds like an impressive (regional) number, which would signal the somewhat unexpected "mainstreaming of foldable smartphones" at a time when the market segment was widely predicted for global stagnation.

Where else could Samsung's new foldables break records?


The obvious answer to that question is South Korea, where the current all-time foldable record of a little over a million pre-orders belongs to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 a couple of years back. 

Naturally, Samsung will need more than two (big) markets to declare the Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 FE global hits, and alas, we're unlikely to get many (official or unofficial) details on sales results in North America or Europe anytime soon.


Unofficially, for instance, we heard back in February that the cumulative six-month sales of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 stood at around 5.2 million units, down from the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's combined total of 5.76 million a year earlier.

Samsung's hope is of course that the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE will eclipse the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's popularity worldwide instead of only in India and Korea, but there's still a long way to go until we can conclude that the company is on the right track to achieving such a result. And the Galaxy Z Fold 7's prices are definitely not helping... 

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
