You can once again grab the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade
With sleek design, top-class performance, and great display, the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) is worth checking out, especially at $200 off.
Don't care much for Samsung's latest high-end flip phone? Well, if you're looking for a flip experience, the Motorola Razr Ultra is a great alternative. Undoubtedly pricey, the maxed-out 1TB version is once again receiving a free storage upgrade at the official store, bringing it to $1,299.99 from $1,499.99.
We initially came across this promo during the Razr Ultra's pre-order period in May. The promo lived on long after pre-orders ended, but then disappeared, only to return once again now. So, if you missed pre-orders or your other chances to get the 1TB model at the price of the 512GB, now's a great time to act.
If you think the Motorola phone is too pricey even with these discounts, consider pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 7. For a limited time, the device ships with a free storage upgrade ($120 off). An eligible device trade-in helps unlock an extra discount of up to $600, saving you up to $720 on its 512GB variant, which usually costs $1,219.99.
But that's not all! Motorola's latest flip flagship boasts multiple AI features and a relatively large (for a flip phone) 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. The only downside is that you only get three years of OS upgrades with this Android phone. Don't forget to check out our full Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into this high-end device.
Sure, the Razr Ultra isn't cheap, but it's definitely worth considering for what it offers. And now that it's $200 off with a free storage upgrade, you still have time to act! Get yours at the official store and save while you can.
We'd also like to point out that you can get way more value for your money by providing a trade-in. The Motorola Store accepts trade-ins from various brands, including Google, Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.
But if you're OK with the higher asking price, the Motorola Razr Ultra absolutely packs a punch. It features a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch main touchscreen with gimmicky 165Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and crisp resolution. You also get superb Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, impressive 16GB RAM, and massive 1TB storage.
