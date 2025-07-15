You can once again grab the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade

Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
A person holds the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) half-folded in their palm.
Don't care much for Samsung's latest high-end flip phone? Well, if you're looking for a flip experience, the Motorola Razr Ultra is a great alternative. Undoubtedly pricey, the maxed-out 1TB version is once again receiving a free storage upgrade at the official store, bringing it to $1,299.99 from $1,499.99.

The Razr Ultra (2025) is $200 off at Motorola

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
Once again, you can save big on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025). The flip flagship is $200 off with a free storage upgrade at the Motorola Store, but you can unlock extra savings with eligible device trade-ins.
Buy at Motorola

Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $720 off

$499 99
$1219 99
$720 off (59%)
Alternatively, you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a free storage upgrade. If you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra $600. If you don't have a trade-in, pre-order the device with a $150 Samsung Instant Credit. There's a $50 Reservation Credit available for users who reserved a unit.
Pre-order at Samsung

We initially came across this promo during the Razr Ultra's pre-order period in May. The promo lived on long after pre-orders ended, but then disappeared, only to return once again now. So, if you missed pre-orders or your other chances to get the 1TB model at the price of the 512GB, now's a great time to act.

We'd also like to point out that you can get way more value for your money by providing a trade-in. The Motorola Store accepts trade-ins from various brands, including Google, Apple, Samsung, and Motorola.

If you think the Motorola phone is too pricey even with these discounts, consider pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 7. For a limited time, the device ships with a free storage upgrade ($120 off). An eligible device trade-in helps unlock an extra discount of up to $600, saving you up to $720 on its 512GB variant, which usually costs $1,219.99.

But if you're OK with the higher asking price, the Motorola Razr Ultra absolutely packs a punch. It features a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch main touchscreen with gimmicky 165Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and crisp resolution. You also get superb Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, impressive 16GB RAM, and massive 1TB storage.

But that's not all! Motorola's latest flip flagship boasts multiple AI features and a relatively large (for a flip phone) 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. The only downside is that you only get three years of OS upgrades with this Android phone. Don't forget to check out our full Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into this high-end device.

Sure, the Razr Ultra isn't cheap, but it's definitely worth considering for what it offers. And now that it's $200 off with a free storage upgrade, you still have time to act! Get yours at the official store and save while you can.

