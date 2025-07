You can once again grab the 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade

The Razr Ultra (2025) is $200 off at Motorola $1299 99 $1499 99 $200 off (13%) Once again, you can save big on the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025). The flip flagship is $200 off with a free storage upgrade at the Motorola Store, but you can unlock extra savings with eligible device trade-ins. Buy at Motorola Trade-in Pre-order Galaxy Z Flip 7 for up to $720 off $499 99 $1219 99 $720 off (59%) Alternatively, you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a free storage upgrade. If you provide an eligible trade-in, you can save an extra $600. If you don't have a trade-in, pre-order the device with a $150 Samsung Instant Credit. There's a $50 Reservation Credit available for users who reserved a unit. Pre-order at Samsung

Don't care much for Samsung's latest high-end flip phone? Well, if you're looking for a flip experience, the Motorola Razr Ultra is a great alternative. Undoubtedly pricey, the maxed-out 1TB version is once again receiving a free storage upgrade at the official store, bringing it to $1,299.99 from $1,499.99.We initially came across this promo during the Razr Ultra's pre-order period in May. The promo lived on long after pre-orders ended, but then disappeared, only to return once again now. So, if you missed pre-orders or your other chances to get the 1TB model at the price of the 512GB, now's a great time to act.We'd also like to point out that you can get way more value for your money by providing a trade-in. The Motorola Store accepts trade-ins from various brands, including Google Samsung , and Motorola If you think the Motorola phone is too pricey even with these discounts, consider pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 7 . For a limited time, the device ships with a free storage upgrade ($120 off). An eligible device trade-in helps unlock an extra discount of up to $600, saving you up to $720 on its 512GB variant, which usually costs $1,219.99.But if you're OK with the higher asking price, the Motorola Razr Ultra absolutely packs a punch. It features a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch main touchscreen with gimmicky 165Hz refresh rate, vibrant colors, and crisp resolution. You also get superb Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, impressive 16GB RAM, and massive 1TB storage.But that's not all! Motorola's latest flip flagship boasts multiple AI features and a relatively large (for a flip phone) 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. The only downside is that you only get three years of OS upgrades with this Android phone . Don't forget to check out our full Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review for more insights into this high-end device.Sure, the Razr Ultra isn't cheap, but it's definitely worth considering for what it offers. And now that it's $200 off with a free storage upgrade, you still have time to act! Get yours at the official store and save while you can.