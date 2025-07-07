Once again, the Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off and worth your attention
The Motorola Razr (2024) is once again a no-brainer for flip phone fans on a budget.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you recall, Amazon unexpectedly slashed prices for the latest Motorola Razr (2025) last week. Then, the promo ended just as unexpectedly. But not all is lost, provided you don't mind getting last year's model. Right now, the official store lets you save $200 on the Razr (2024). That makes it the perfect fit for flip phone fans looking for a solid bargain.
In case you're wondering, Amazon doesn't match Motorola's price cut. However, the same bargain is available at Best Buy, so feel free to grab it over there if you prefer that merchant. Just a note: the Motorola Store only has the Beach Sand and Spritz Orange models in stock.
On the outside, it features a 3.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display measures 6.9 inches and supports a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. With vibrant colors and superb brightness, the Android phone delivers excellent visuals.
Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. That one doesn't excel on performance tests, but it delivers enough horsepower for a smooth everyday experience.
At the end of the day, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a solid package. Sure, its processor might not be top-of-the-line (the same goes for the camera), but it still packs a punch for its price. And now that you can buy it for $499.99 instead of $699.99, it's an even easier choice. Get yours at the Motorola Store while this deal lasts.
In case you're wondering, Amazon doesn't match Motorola's price cut. However, the same bargain is available at Best Buy, so feel free to grab it over there if you prefer that merchant. Just a note: the Motorola Store only has the Beach Sand and Spritz Orange models in stock.
It might be last year's phone, but the Razr (2024) is still a pretty good-looking device. With its vibrant colors and vegan leather back, it's designed to turn heads. Of course, it takes more than looks to make a device worth considering, and this one doesn't disappoint.
On the outside, it features a 3.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display measures 6.9 inches and supports a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. With vibrant colors and superb brightness, the Android phone delivers excellent visuals.
In terms of camera performance, you can't really expect wonders. The model packs a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, but photos tend to look slightly oversharpened. Don't forget to check our full Motorola Razr (2024) review for camera samples.
Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. That one doesn't excel on performance tests, but it delivers enough horsepower for a smooth everyday experience.
At the end of the day, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a solid package. Sure, its processor might not be top-of-the-line (the same goes for the camera), but it still packs a punch for its price. And now that you can buy it for $499.99 instead of $699.99, it's an even easier choice. Get yours at the Motorola Store while this deal lasts.
07 Jul, 2025Once again, the Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off and worth your attention
02 Jul, 2025The new Motorola Razr (2025) hits its best price in Amazon's first-ever discount
30 Jun, 2025The Motorola Razr (2024) gets an irresistible $150 discount plus a gift worth $49.99
26 Jun, 2025The gorgeous Mocha Mousse Motorola Razr+ (2025) foldable is deeply discounted for the first time
21 Jun, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2025) returns with a sizzling $300 discount at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: