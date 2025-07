Once again, the Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off and worth your attention

Save $200 on the Motorola Razr (2024) $499 99 $699 99 $200 off (29%) The Motorola Razr (2024) is super-hot bargain once again, thanks to Motorola's latest discount. Possibly for a limited time, you can buy the budget flip phone for $200 off its original price. The official store only has the Spritz Orange and Beach Sand models in stock right now. Buy at Motorola

If you recall, Amazon unexpectedly slashed prices for the latest Motorola Razr (2025) last week. Then, the promo ended just as unexpectedly. But not all is lost, provided you don't mind getting last year's model. Right now, the official store lets you save $200 on the Razr (2024) . That makes it the perfect fit for flip phone fans looking for a solid bargain.In case you're wondering, Amazon doesn't match Motorola's price cut. However, the same bargain is available at Best Buy, so feel free to grab it over there if you prefer that merchant. Just a note: the Motorola Store only has the Beach Sand and Spritz Orange models in stock.It might be last year's phone, but the Razr (2024) is still a pretty good-looking device. With its vibrant colors and vegan leather back, it's designed to turn heads. Of course, it takes more than looks to make a device worth considering, and this one doesn't disappoint.On the outside, it features a 3.6-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The main display measures 6.9 inches and supports a smoother 120Hz refresh rate. With vibrant colors and superb brightness, the Android phone delivers excellent visuals.In terms of camera performance, you can't really expect wonders. The model packs a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens, but photos tend to look slightly oversharpened. Don't forget to check our full Motorola Razr (2024) review for camera samples.Under the hood, you have a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip. That one doesn't excel on performance tests, but it delivers enough horsepower for a smooth everyday experience.At the end of the day, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a solid package. Sure, its processor might not be top-of-the-line (the same goes for the camera), but it still packs a punch for its price. And now that you can buy it for $499.99 instead of $699.99, it's an even easier choice. Get yours at the Motorola Store while this deal lasts.