"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
Google Messages is expanding the amount of information you can learn from a message.
Google has been working on improving both the looks and the functionality of the Google Messages app. The latest addition is a redesigned "View Details" page. We first told you about this in February when a new beta version of the Messages app was released with a new UI that included "View Details." Previously, long-pressing on a message, tapping the three-dot menu icon, and selecting "View Details" would bring up a toast message containing some information about that message.
The information that "View Details" provided included the type of messaging platform that particular message was sent over (for example, Rich Communication Service, Text Message, or Multimedia Message. The info included the phone number it was sent from and the phone number it was sent to, and the date and time the message was sent. The revision to "View Details" is actually a new UI that shows the content of the message in the top half of the screen, including any emoji reactions.
The bottom half of the UI includes deeper contact information including profile pictures and display names if available. For group chats, you'll be able to find out exactly who received the message or read it. If you're examining the details of a reply, the original message will be included, keeping you from having to go back through a complex text just to read something you missed that was in the original message. A collapsible contacts list will keep the screen from getting too cluttered when trying to get details on a message with a dozen or more participants.
At left, the old version of View Details. At center and right is the new UI for View Details in Google Messages. | Image credit-Android Authority
The new look for "View Details" is appearing in the beta version of the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20250223_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic). To see which version of Google Messages your phone is running, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps. Scroll down to Messages and tap it to see the Messages App info page. At the bottom of that page will be the version number of the Messages app on your phone.
If you don't have Google Messages on your Android phone, you can tap on this link to install it from the Play Store.
