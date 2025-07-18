"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail





The information that "View Details" provided included the type of messaging platform that particular message was sent over (for example, Rich Communication Service, Text Message, or Multimedia Message. The info included the phone number it was sent from and the phone number it was sent to, and the date and time the message was sent. The revision to "View Details" is actually a new UI that shows the content of the message in the top half of the screen, including any emoji reactions.





The bottom half of the UI includes deeper contact information including profile pictures and display names if available. For group chats, you'll be able to find out exactly who received the message or read it. If you're examining the details of a reply, the original message will be included, keeping you from having to go back through a complex text just to read something you missed that was in the original message. A collapsible contacts list will keep the screen from getting too cluttered when trying to get details on a message with a dozen or more participants.





The new look for "View Details" is appearing in the beta version of the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20250223_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic). To see which version of Google Messages your phone is running, go to Settings > Apps > See all xxx apps . Scroll down to Messages and tap it to see the Messages App info page. At the bottom of that page will be the version number of the Messages app on your phone.



