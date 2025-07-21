The 'flagship-level' new OnePlus Buds 4 are already on sale at a virtually unbeatable price





Our (very) recent OnePlus Buds 4 review illustrates that perfectly, so naturally, it's even harder to resist a purchase of these noise-cancelling bad boys at $99.99. All you need to do to lower that aforementioned regular price by a cool 30 bucks is go on the official OnePlus US website and remember to use the "ONEPLUSBUDS4" coupon code before completing your order.

OnePlus Buds 4 $99 99 $129 99 $30 off (23%) True Wireless Earbuds with Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Flagship-Level Sound Quality, 11mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with Steady Connect, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 45 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Storm Gray and Zen Green Color Options, ONEPLUSBUDS4 Promo Code Required Buy at OnePlus





At their newly reduced price, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 4 are an objectively smarter buy today than the only slightly more impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 3 , which are currently on sale for $149.99 after a decent $30 markdown of their own.





Fairly stylish and almost surprisingly comfortable during the lengthiest music listening sessions, the OnePlus Buds 4 come with solid IP55 water and dust resistance too, essentially ticking all the right boxes to feel like one of the greatest (wireless audio) bargains of the summer.





There are no words on how long this launch deal will last, by the way, but if I were to guess, I'd say you probably don't have more than a few days to save 30 bucks on your favorite of two decidedly eye-catching colorways. The "Zen Green" flavor is my personal choice, but I can totally understand if you find the "Storm Gray" option more visually appealing. Either way, it's what's on the inside that counts the most.

