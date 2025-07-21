The 'flagship-level' new OnePlus Buds 4 are already on sale at a virtually unbeatable price
They may not be "Pros" in name, but the newest OnePlus earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and active noise cancellation at a killer price right now.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Even though they lack the "Pro" branding of some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, the just-released OnePlus Buds 4 undeniably deliver amazing bang for your buck... at their $129.99 US list price.
Our (very) recent OnePlus Buds 4 review illustrates that perfectly, so naturally, it's even harder to resist a purchase of these noise-cancelling bad boys at $99.99. All you need to do to lower that aforementioned regular price by a cool 30 bucks is go on the official OnePlus US website and remember to use the "ONEPLUSBUDS4" coupon code before completing your order.
At their newly reduced price, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 4 are an objectively smarter buy today than the only slightly more impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which are currently on sale for $149.99 after a decent $30 markdown of their own.
It's difficult to recommend the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, or Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well at their current prices when the OnePlus Buds 4 offer similarly premium sound, similarly powerful active noise cancellation, and excellent battery life of up to 11 hours between charges (with ANC switched off) or as much as 45 hours (!!!) with the bundled charging case factored in.
Fairly stylish and almost surprisingly comfortable during the lengthiest music listening sessions, the OnePlus Buds 4 come with solid IP55 water and dust resistance too, essentially ticking all the right boxes to feel like one of the greatest (wireless audio) bargains of the summer.
There are no words on how long this launch deal will last, by the way, but if I were to guess, I'd say you probably don't have more than a few days to save 30 bucks on your favorite of two decidedly eye-catching colorways. The "Zen Green" flavor is my personal choice, but I can totally understand if you find the "Storm Gray" option more visually appealing. Either way, it's what's on the inside that counts the most.
