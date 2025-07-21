Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The 'flagship-level' new OnePlus Buds 4 are already on sale at a virtually unbeatable price

They may not be "Pros" in name, but the newest OnePlus earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality and active noise cancellation at a killer price right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Deals OnePlus Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Buds 4
Even though they lack the "Pro" branding of some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, the just-released OnePlus Buds 4 undeniably deliver amazing bang for your buck... at their $129.99 US list price. 

Our (very) recent OnePlus Buds 4 review illustrates that perfectly, so naturally, it's even harder to resist a purchase of these noise-cancelling bad boys at $99.99. All you need to do to lower that aforementioned regular price by a cool 30 bucks is go on the official OnePlus US website and remember to use the "ONEPLUSBUDS4" coupon code before completing your order.

OnePlus Buds 4

$99 99
$129 99
$30 off (23%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Flagship-Level Sound Quality, 11mm Woofer, 6mm Tweeter, 3-Mic AI Call Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.4 with Steady Connect, Hi-Res Audio, LHDC 5.0, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 11 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 45 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Google Fast Pair, Dual Connection, Storm Gray and Zen Green Color Options, ONEPLUSBUDS4 Promo Code Required
Buy at OnePlus

At their newly reduced price, the non-Pro OnePlus Buds 4 are an objectively smarter buy today than the only slightly more impressive OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which are currently on sale for $149.99 after a decent $30 markdown of their own.

It's difficult to recommend the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Apple's AirPods Pro 2, or Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 as well at their current prices when the OnePlus Buds 4 offer similarly premium sound, similarly powerful active noise cancellation, and excellent battery life of up to 11 hours between charges (with ANC switched off) or as much as 45 hours (!!!) with the bundled charging case factored in.

Fairly stylish and almost surprisingly comfortable during the lengthiest music listening sessions, the OnePlus Buds 4 come with solid IP55 water and dust resistance too, essentially ticking all the right boxes to feel like one of the greatest (wireless audio) bargains of the summer. 

There are no words on how long this launch deal will last, by the way, but if I were to guess, I'd say you probably don't have more than a few days to save 30 bucks on your favorite of two decidedly eye-catching colorways. The "Zen Green" flavor is my personal choice, but I can totally understand if you find the "Storm Gray" option more visually appealing. Either way, it's what's on the inside that counts the most.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless