Motorola's next foldable might actually be good news for Pixel Flip fans (and bad – for Apple fans)

The Motorola Razr (2024) for reference. So far, Motorola has been deep in the clamshell business. That might change! | Image credit – PhoneArena



Motorola is rumored to push the Razr envelope and launch a book-style foldable handset. This is hinted by a newly discovered patent that suggests Motorola may be working on one. The patent describes a device featuring a low-profile patch antenna for satellite connectivity.



Back to the book style foldable possibility, though. Although many patents never become actual products, a book-style foldable with satellite connectivity is the logical move for Motorola. Motorola has the experience with foldables, so it's an uncharted territory for the company.



As may've noticed, the foldable market is becoming increasingly competitive, with brands like Samsung, Google, OnePlus, Oppo, and Honor pushing innovation. The latest proof of that is the incredibly sleek and potent



So, if Motorola maintains the sleek design of its Razr series and keeps pricing competitive, it could have a hit on their hands.



The correct question that we have to ask ourselves is: what does a Motorola phone have to do with a non-existent Google Pixel Flip phone? It gets even messier if we add to the equation the fact that the aforementioned Motorola device is… also non-existent at the moment.



So, what's the deal with Google? Well, the search engine giant is precisely on Motorola's flip side (pun intended). Google has been producing solely book style foldables and no clamshells. It's about time they made a Pixel Flip, and that's not just me banging the drum. As we've reported, there were hints at a potential Pixel Flip coming in 2025 – these hints were from 2022!



You get the flashy technological advancement to brag about – namely, a phone that folds in two – without breaking the bank.



Will Motorola's new foldable act as a catalyst for Google to pull the trigger and make a Pixel Flip? I sure hope so.



This brings me to the fruit logo company and the fact that…



Apple is so late to the party!



If things go down my way and a Pixel Flip materializes soon enough, this might mean that Apple will have to combat two rivals at once.

And these aren't some far-off Far East exotic brands that ring no bells for the broad US audience. We're not talking about Vivo, Honor, Oppo, or Xiaomi foldables here – even though Xiaomi has been getting so much attention across the world lately – no, it's Google and Motorola that Apple will be against.



Both companies will have a full-fleshed foldable folio, consisting of both horizontal and vertical bending phones. And Apple will still fiddle around with Siri, I presume. Not to be cheeky about it, but Apple's



The book style



Reputable insider Ming-Chi Kuo iPhone Fold device to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen. Instead of Face ID, it may rely on Touch ID integrated into the side button due to space constraints. Apple is also expected to emphasize AI-driven features, using the larger screen for advanced multitasking and app integration.







The build is rumored to include a titanium casing and a stainless steel-titanium alloy hinge for durability while maintaining a slim profile (just 9mm, or 9.5mm thick when folded, which isn't impressive, given that the Oppo Find N5 – a 2025 device is under 9mm).



The price for the book style foldable is expected to exceed $2,000, making it significantly more expensive than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. I'm tempted to say that this is another problem for Cupertino, but then again, it's Apple we're talking about here: when has a high price stopped fans from getting a gadget with a fruit logo on?



Motorola is on the right track





Whatever happens, it's clear that Motorola gets it: innovation is great and having a broad range of form factors is pretty important. Clamshell-like phones are popular with many people, particularly those who value true pocketability (or want to ride to nostalgia train once again for the sake of the good old 2000s).





Book style foldables, in contrast, are what high performers, professionals, and tech-savvy users are after: they need more screen real estate to operate and get things done faster and easier.





Let's hope the aforementioned Motorola book style foldable rumor materializes: I'm really curious about its price as well. Will Motorola go for an expensive bijou, or, instead, will offer an affordable foldable with a big, bright display? Since there are so many embarrassingly expensive foldables, I think the latter option would be a saner choice for Moto.















