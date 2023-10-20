Google Pixel Flip release date predictions, price, specs, and must-know features
The cover features a PhoneArena mockup of the Pixel Flip for illustrative purposes only.
Earlier this year, Google introduced its debut foldable phone, the Pixel Fold—a book-style foldable that certainly caught attention. However, it seems the real fascination lies with clamshell foldables. While expectations for a Google Flip smartphone this year went unmet, the notion of a Google Pixel Flip isn't entirely ruled out.
Rumors are circulating that Google is exploring the development of a clamshell foldable, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip series or the Motorola Razr. Interestingly, several Chinese companies initially launching book-style foldables eventually added clamshell flip-style models. So, if Google follows suit, it wouldn't be too surprising.
During an interview at Google I/O 2023, Google Pixel product manager George Hwang shared that Google is intrigued by the idea of creating a clamshell foldable to complement the Pixel Fold. When asked about a Pixel Flip, Hwang commented, "We're always exploring different types of devices, different technologies, and it's really fascinating. We're definitely considering it."
So, we've made the decision to compile all the available information about Google's upcoming clamshell foldable in one convenient spot for you. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop with regular updates on news, rumors, and everything circulating the web about it, so stay tuned!
Google Pixel Flip release date
Considering the lack of detailed information about the device and the absence of previous generations, speculation is all we have for now. Google recently unveiled its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at the Made by Google event earlier this month. However, the Pixel Fold was announced at the Google I/O event in May and released later in the summer.
So, if a Pixel Flip is in the cards, the announcement might happen at one of these two events—more likely at Google I/O, where the Pixel Fold was first introduced. Regarding the timeline, earlier rumors, as shared by Android Central, suggest that the Pixel Flip could make its debut in 2025. Whether 2025 is indeed the year, we'll have to wait and see.
|Device name
|Announcement
|Market release
|Google Pixel Fold
|May 10, 2023
|June 27, 2023
|Google Pixel Flip
|May 2025 (speculated)
|2025 (speculated)
Google Pixel Flip price
The Google Pixel Flip would mark a new venture for the tech giant, making it challenging to predict its price tag at this point. Once again, our best guess comes from observing the current trends in the foldable phones market.
Considering that the Pixel Fold is priced similarly to its main competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it wouldn't be surprising if a prospective clamshell foldable smartphone from Google aligns with the cost of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, currently priced at $999.
If the trend of increasing smartphone prices persists in the coming years before the rumored release of the Google Pixel Flip, there's a possibility that the price could go even higher than $999.
Google Pixel Flip name
While we refer to it as the Google Pixel Flip here, the actual name of the device is still unknown. The most logical choice might be "Flip," especially considering that Google's book-style foldable is named Pixel Fold.
However, rumors are swirling that the tech giant is working on a Pixel phone with the codename "Comet" which was not part of the Pixel 8 family, as it's not named after a dog breed like the Pixel 8 (Shiba), Pixel 8 Pro (Husky), and the rumored Pixel 8a (Akita). So, maybe “Comet” is for the future Pixel Flip.
Whether the clamshell foldable ends up being named Flip or Comet, or perhaps both for different purposes (public and internal naming), remains to be seen.
Google Pixel Flip camera
Just like everything else at this point, the camera setup of the upcoming Pixel Flip smartphone remains shrouded in mystery. It's plausible that the Pixel Flip might adopt a rear camera setup with one main wide shooter and an ultra-wide camera aligned in line next to each other, maintaining that distinct Pixel aesthetic.
However, it's still too early to provide more concrete details. One thing that seems likely, though, is the incorporation of AI camera features in any future Pixel phone, including a foldable one. Lately, Google is all about AI.
Pixel Flip storage
As of now, it's reasonable to anticipate a minimum of 8GB of RAM and a storage capacity of up to 512GB for the Pixel Flip. The landscape of the industry and technology is dynamic, so there's potential for even better specifications by the time the Pixel Flip is released.
Following the industry trend, including Google and other manufacturers, it's likely that different storage options will be available, each coming with its own pricing tier.
Google Pixel Flip design and display
When it comes to the design of a clamshell foldable smartphone, one thing is certain: it will resemble a clamshell foldable smartphone. Setting jokes aside, Google has maintained a consistent design approach for its Pixel smartphones over several generations. Drawing insights from the latest Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Fold, we can anticipate a similar aesthetic.
This would likely involve a glossy back panel with a substantial cover screen. Google might position a camera visor either above or below the cover screen, with options to adopt the standard Pixel design or the Pixel Fold design for the cameras. A mockup from Caseology (via Android Central) envisions the Pixel Flip with a Fold-like camera housing and a smaller bar-like cover screen.
Expect the hinge for the display to be akin to the one used on the Pixel Fold, or at the very least, an upgraded iteration. Regarding the display itself, there's currently no information available. However, it's reasonable to anticipate at least a primary FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to what the Pixel Fold offers. In terms of size, if we take the Galaxy Z Flip 5 as the benchmark for comparison with a potential Pixel Flip, a similar 6.7-inch inner display could be expected.
Pixel Flip battery
The battery details for the Google Pixel Flip remain shrouded in mystery for now. Foldable smartphones, particularly clamshell foldables, aren't renowned for their extended battery life. Take Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 5, for instance, equipped with a 3,700mAh battery that can get you through a day with regular usage, but not much beyond that.
In comparison, the Motorola Razr Plus (2023) packs a slightly larger 3,800mAh battery than the Galaxy Z Flip 5, still managing to last a day—making it a solid, average performer. Depending on when the Pixel Flip hits the market and the pace of technological advancements, we can anticipate a battery size in the range of 3,800mAh or potentially even better.
Pixel Flip performance and software
If Google continues with its Tensor line of chips, it's plausible that the Pixel Flip will operate on a future iteration. Currently, the latest Tensor chip is the G3, which introduces cutting-edge AI capabilities to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
A next-generation Tensor chip would likely deliver performance on par with other clamshell foldables available in the market at the time. However, it might not reach the performance levels offered by Qualcomm's offerings, if historical trends are any indication.
While the Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel Fold holds its own ground as a decent performer, it doesn't quite measure up to the prowess of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, powering the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5.
Regarding the software, it's almost a certainty that the Pixel Flip will come equipped with a future version of Android.
Should you wait for Pixel Flip?
With the information available so far, it's evident that details about the future Google Pixel Flip are still scarce. While the tech giant might be in the process of developing a clamshell foldable, it might not be the best idea to wait for it until we have more confirmations.
However, waiting for the Pixel Flip could be a good call if you're a dedicated Pixel fan, planning to stick with Pixel smartphones in the future, and not in a rush to acquire a clamshell foldable.
On the flip side, if you're eager to get your hands on a new foldable phone right away or in the near future, it's advisable not to wait for the Pixel Flip. There are excellent alternatives currently available, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr Plus (2023). Additionally, the Oppo Find N2 or the newly released Find N3 are formidable options that shouldn't be overlooked.
