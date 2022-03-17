Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger





Making matters even more confusing, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) or Edge 30 Pro doesn't have a "standard" sibling... yet. But that's evidently set to change at some point in the near future, as a non-Plus and non-Pro Motorola Edge 30 variant has apparently been spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at MySmartPrice flexing its pre-launch muscle.





While this newly unearthed Geekbench file doesn't seem to be publicly available at the time of our writing, we have no reason to question the legitimacy of the information contained in it. That's because it largely fits our expectations for an upper mid-range sequel to last year's Edge 20, packing a solid 8 gigs of RAM in combination with a lightly upgraded Snapdragon 778G+ processor.





As the name suggests, this late 2021-unveiled Qualcomm silicon does not aim to radically improve the raw power of the "regular" Snapdragon 778G chipset found inside the 5G-enabled Motorola Edge 20









But a small performance bump is most likely in the cards, undoubtedly helping the Edge 30 bid for the title of best budget 5G phone available in 2022 . In addition to essentially confirming this inexpensive bad boy will run Android 12 on the software side of things right out the box, Geekbench also appears to reveal the handset's "Dubai" codename.





If that happens to ring a bell, it might be because prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted high-res press-friendly images of a bunch of Motorola phones a little over a month ago, including one codenamed Dubai.





Assuming we're dealing with one and the same device, which we probably are, the Motorola Edge 30 5G is likely to sport an overall sleek... and decidedly familiar design with a centered hole punch, reasonably thin screen bezels, and a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 50MP shooter.





If history is any indication, the Edge 30 will cater primarily to "international" markets, with a separate Edge (2022) model based on its design and specs likely to follow in the footsteps of the Edge (2021) stateside at a starting price of around $700.





Of course, that should be treated as pure speculation for the time being, and the same goes for our prediction of an Edge 30/Edge (2022) announcement taking place sometime next month or, at the latest, in May. Yes, we know that the Edge 20 was unveiled in July 2021, followed by the Edge (2021) in August, but encouraged by its Of course, that should be treated as pure speculation for the time being, and the same goes for our prediction of an Edge 30/Edge (2022) announcement taking place sometime next month or, at the latest, in May. Yes, we know that the Edge 20 was unveiled in July 2021, followed by the Edge (2021) in August, but encouraged by its rapidly increasing sales numbers in key markets like the US, Motorola is definitely stepping up its game this year.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up