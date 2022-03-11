Best Buy reveals distant Motorola Edge+ (2022) release date and reasonable 512GB price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While that's likely set to change very soon as far as regional pre-orders are concerned, it sure looks like even the earliest Motorola Edge+ (2022) adopters stateside will have to wait quite a bit longer to get their hands on the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse.





Previously slated for a vague commercial release "in the coming months" at major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, as well as carriers like Verizon and Boost Mobile, the beautiful handset known internationally as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro finally has a date attached to its US-specific name.





Unfortunately, it's pretty distant, although on the bright side, it might not be completely etched in stone or representative of the phone's nationwide availability. That's because the unlocked 5G-enabled beast is only listed at Best Buy as coming on May 25, with no official Amazon sighting to report just yet and Motorola's own website lacking any hints towards a date or price point.





Curiously enough, Best Buy appears to have exclusively put the 512GB storage configuration up on its website for the time being, seemingly planning to charge $949.99 with upfront carrier activation and $999.99 without it... at some point ahead of the aforementioned May 25 release date.





starting price that was supposed to go down to $899.99 at launch for a limited time. Of course, we always assumed that was the intended tag for an entry-level variant with just 128 gigs of internal storage space and an 8GB RAM count. That suggests this bad boy could be even more affordable than originally anticipated, as Motorola had announced a $999.99price that was supposed to go down to $899.99 at launch for a limited time. Of course, we always assumed that was the intended tag for an entry-level variant with just 128 gigs of internal storage space and an 8GB RAM count.





As far as we know, this 512GB model also packs a whopping 12 gigs of memory, making for a potentially unbeatable value proposition at $999.99 with a "smart stylus", silky smooth 144Hz OLED display, Android 12 software, 4,800mAh battery capable of 30W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, and a 50 + 50 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system in tow as well.









It might not be easy to show so much patience, of course, but who knows, maybe Motorola will pleasantly surprise us all and start shipping the Edge+ (2022) before Best Buy does.

